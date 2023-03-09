A Child is Greatest in the Kingdom
Matthew 18:1-9
I. How to Get to Heaven: Conversion and Childlikeness (Matthew 18:1-6)
Overview: The term "greatest" is actually "greater" in the Greek, but the meaning is the same. The apostles had been disputing among themselves concerning preeminence and places of honor in the approaching kingdom. The events of the last chapter had revived their hopes of an earthly kingdom; and the prospect of Jesus' death (they seemed continually blinded to the repeated promises of his resurrection) accentuated their concern over who would be head man afterwards.
A great proportion of earth's sorrows flow directly from the vain ambitions of men for preferment and advantage. In his Book of Matthew Commentary, author James Burton Coffman relays the story that someone once asked George Bernard Shaw in which age he would most have enjoyed living.
Shaw answered, "The age of Napoleon."
"Why?" he was asked.
"Because," replied Shaw, "then there was only one man who thought he was Napoleon!"
In the text we see “The Napoleon Problem” was present even among the apostles. They too were infected with the "I deserve to be first" virus.
In his explanation of the text, theologian Matthew Poole stated that there are several principle firsts intended here, as mentioned in the scriptures, namely: We must be as children with humble, trusting attitude, we will not be so far from being greatest in the kingdom of God, otherwise we will not be permitted to enter that kingdom. Building upon this construct, we can now better understand: 1) The necessity of humility in order to salvation; 2) that even converted souls have need of a daily conversion. Repentance is a work which will never be perfected till we come to die; 3) how abominable in the eyes of God ambition and pride are in any, especially in ministers of the gospel; 4) that in the church the way to be great is to be humble; and 5) that true humility lies in the opinion we have of ourselves, “not minding high things, condescending to men of low estate, not being wise in our own conceits” (Romans 12:16); “in honour preferring one another,” (Romans 12:10).
II. How to Escape Hell: Watch What You Do and What You See (Matthew 18:7-9)
“By offences” (verse 7) the idea here is to provide stumbling blocks to souls, or actions that may lead others to sin. Temptations is a means of enticing and persuading men to that which is evil.
“It must needs be that offences come” is meant to convey that God has so ordered it in the wisdom of His providence, that He will not restrain the lusts of all men’s hearts, but suffer some to walk in their own ways. Men in power will command those under them to do what is sinful, fright them by threatenings, force them (if possible) by punishments.
Equals and inferiors will set examples of sin, allure, entice, and persuade. But woe be to those by whom such offences come.
In essence, “Men,” says our Savior, “should be so afraid to sin, as they should rather part with the dearest things they have in the world, if they be as dear as eyes, hands, feet, rather than sin, or endure them to be occasions of sin to them.”
Central Text: Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven. - Matthew 18:4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.