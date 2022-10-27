Every denomination has a particular doctrine unique to its belief or faith. This doctrine may be referred to as a “Manual of Faith,” “Book of Discipline” or of some other title.
I have copies of many of these denominational books. For example, let’s just look at the Mormon church. The Mormon churches have other books they consider as equal or even more of importance than the Bible. They have “The Book of Mormon," "The Pearl of Great Price,” and “Doctrine and Covenants” for their guidance for faith.
The Bible, they say, is correct as long as it makes no disagreements with these three books of faith. Meaning that the Bible is a useless piece of literature. The Bible claims inspiration from God, and also shows proof of inspiration through the miracles performed and the witnesses of the apostles and others.
Furthermore, if you accept these other books of faith, they make the Bible into a false book as claimed, “You should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered to the saints,” Jude 3c.
According to this verse, the system of faith was delivered to the saints, once and for all time. There will be no more new revelation. The system of faith is complete and delivered to the saints of the first century. What else do we need other than the completed Bible?
Denominational churches have also their own particular “Book of Faith” regardless of what it may be called. This is what makes the denomination particular and separate from the rest of the Christian religion. Most of the earlier denominations began as a result of rebellion or protesting against Catholicism, yet they maintain a lot of the practice and tradition of Catholicism within their own worship, practice of faith, and teachings.
For instance, some of these denominations teach that sprinkling and pouring are acceptable and approved forms of baptism. In the early church, baptism by immersion was the only form considered for a few hundred years. The practice of baptism began to be modified or changed. The term in Greek, baptize, means “dip, immerse … plunge, sink, drench” (Arndt and Gingrich Greek English Lexicon, p. 131). It is clear from the Bible that in every example baptism is by immersion. John baptized in the River Jordan because there was much water. With a gallon of water, I could baptize over 100 people I am sure, probably closer to a thousand if I was conservative through sprinkling just a little amount. Pretty soon we will be baptizing through the means of a spray bottle. One spray and you are baptized. How ridiculous this becomes.
There are other doctrines contained within Manuals of Faith and Books of Discipline, etc., which may be challenged by the Bible. Why can we not simply go by the Bible? All things are open for a discussion and to be challenged. We must make the teachings of the Bible our manual of faith. We turn to the Bible not our books and manuals for answers.
I agree that there are many things we agree on, like we must believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God and confess His name. However, when Manuals of Faith and Books of Discipline contradict the Bible, something is very wrong.
For instance, I understand and have read where several denominations are accepting homosexuals into their membership and also leadership positions. These people are accepted as if having no sin. Gays and lesbians are accepted into our worship also, but only to learn and not to push their agendas among us. They will be asked to leave if they cause trouble. The same applies to those who are in co-habitation - living together with sexual benefits while unmarried. The same thing as fornication. It is sin.
We must do away with our Manuals of Faith and Books of Discipline if we are to be united as Christians. We can only be united together through the knowledge and understanding of God’s word. Let us strive to use it as our only guide.
Most denominations have a headquarters that dictates what is to be taught each Sunday in Bible study and what is to be preached. I challenge you to read and understand the Bible for yourself. Strive to read through the entire Bible and to discuss the Word in classes. We offer open bible study where comments from the audience are welcomed and discussed. Some great questions can be asked by anyone. Often, we hear words of wisdom based upon experience, age and love. Some great truth is often revealed and shared. So tell me what these books and manuals do that the Bible does not do.
The Bible tells us who to worship and how to worship. This is part of our faith. The Bible also tells us that we are to pray in Jesus' Name. Have you noticed that on television, the name of Jesus is almost never mentioned in prayers. Prayer usually has a simple ending with "Amen." The Bible teaches us of the way of salvation and includes all things taught as we understand. We are saved by the grace of God, and it teaches us to deny ungodliness and lusts of the world; we are to live soberly, righteously, and godly in this world, Titus 2:11-12.
We are saved by faith, saved by our hope, saved by baptism, saved by the answer of a clean conscience toward God. We are saved through living faithful to Christ, enduring persecutions, and being victorious over temptations. Why can we not just use the Bible? Anything we write in a Book of Discipline or Manual of Faith will cause division. We cannot defend a Manual of Faith and a Book of Discipline that approves of sins of the world or that misrepresents the Word of God. We must stand on the Holy Scriptures of God, nothing more or less.
The Bible calls for unity of faith. Christianity is far from being united. Christianity is compared to politics. You find the extreme liberals who accept everyone and all beliefs; and also the extreme conservatives who are ultra-strict on everything.
Come let us reason together says the Lord. There is coming a day when a lot of this religious error will be exposed. How do you stand?
Please come worship with us. You will be welcomed.
