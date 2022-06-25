To the captive Jews, it must have seemed almost impossible to escape from the powerful grip of the tyrant Babylon, make the long journey over harsh territory and then rebuild their ruined country. God encourages them with reminders of the apparently impossible things he has done for them in the past. The very origin of Israel was something of a miracle. God built a nation out of one couple, even though the man and his wife were past the age when they might normally expect to have children. The same God is still active; he can perform a miracle again and restore Jerusalem (Isaiah 51:1-3).
From this rebuilt Jerusalem, God’s salvation will spread throughout the world. This salvation will not be temporary and political, but eternal and spiritual. People of all nations will receive new life and hope when they come to know God (verses 4-6). The Israelites should be encouraged as they see what God is about to do through them. They should have no fear of their present oppressors (verses 7-8).
“Hearken to me” (Isaiah 51:1-2) — The Messiah, about to comfort the true church remaining in the land of Judea, which consisted of a small number, called by him a little flock, and whom he had just before marked out as a small company fearing the Lord, begins with a gracious address, calling them a company following after righteousness, seeking Jehovah, and demanding attention from them. He orders them to look to Abraham and Sarah, from whom they derived their origin, who alone being called by God to enjoy the blessings of a new and higher dispensation, were increased by his remarkable blessing, and multiplied into an immense number; that they might understand hereby, that they, the true heirs of the blessing of Abraham, should enjoy the same privilege of the divine blessing: And this foundation of comfort being laid down (Isaiah 51:1-2), he immediately explains the purpose of the divine grace, whereby it was determined to place the church, formed of this seed, in a happy and prosperous state, abounding with all the goods of divine grace and true consolation, that they might exhibit a type of the blessing of Abraham and Sarah (Isaiah 51:3). The reader will easily discern that the third verse is figurative: In its primary sense referring to the state of Sion, after the restoration from Babylon; in its secondary and spiritual sense, to the redemption of the church by the Messiah, and the consequent blessings of grace.
Notice the two references to “hearken unto me.” Here the implication is to another change; or rather, another stage of growth as to the importance of this glorious message. The great work of the future is the offer of salvation to all, not to Israel of holy inclination only, but to all the good and the bad alike. All Israel is summoned to learn the extension of the promise. It is here asserted that out of Israel springs the Savior, and doubtless, the apostleship to the whole Gentile world.
“Law … judgment” (note Isaiah 42:1-3). As there, so here, “law” and “judgment” are used in the sense of the true religion, yet to be everywhere firmly established, and the world to be filled with blessings flowing from it.
“My righteousness is near” — Not in point of time near at hand; but in God’s time there is actually approaching a realm of peace and purity, equity and truth, to all the good and obedient, but a sore retribution to all who resist the truth to the last.
“The isles … wait upon me” (Isaiah 42:4). The command to look on the unchanging order of the heavens, the sun and the stars has respect to the impression they make of God’s constancy as to His promises. The heavenly bodies are the greatest of objects; yet these, being created and limited, are sometime to end. Not so the divine promises; the true religion shall never fail. The things material and earthly shall grow old, die, and vanish from sight: But salvation and true religion shall not be abolished. (Wheldon)
Here we have the third “harken unto me!” Who not only understand, but love and practice it; whose persons are justified, whose nature is renewed, and whose lives are subject to my laws. These seem to be distinguished from those who are spoken of (Isaiah 51:1) as following after righteousness. These had attained what the others were only in pursuit of. The people in whose heart is my law who are here opposed to the carnal Jews, that had the law written only on tables of stone. (Reference 2 Corinthians 3:3; Hebrews 8:10).
And now for the conclusion, “Fear ye not the reproach of men” (verse 7) — The censures of your carnal countrymen, who load their believing and godly brethren with a world of reproaches; but let not these things discourage you: for the moth shall eat them up. Those that reproach you shall be easily and soon destroyed, and so God will avenge your cause upon them, and deliver you from their injurious treatment; and the worm shall eat them like wool like a woolen garment, which is sooner corrupted by moths, or such creatures, than linen.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
