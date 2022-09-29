The Birth of Moses
Exodus 2:1-10
I. The Tribe of Levi (Exodus 2:1-2)
“And there went a man of the house of Levi” (verse 1) - It is not until later in the book that we discover that the names of the father and mother of Moses were Amram and Jochebed respectively (see Exodus 6:20). Notably, two children were born to them before Moses. The oldest was a daughter called Miriam (derivative of “Mary”), who was a young woman at the time when Moses was born (Exodus 2:8); and the second was a son, Aaron, who was born three years before Moses (Exodus 7:7) and presumably before Pharaoh’s exterminating edict. (Dummelow)
“Hid him three months” (verse 2) - Ironically, this defiance of the king’s edict is called an act of faith in Hebrews 11:23. Thusly, Matthew Henry conceded that just at the time when Pharaoh's cruelty rose to its height by ordering the Hebrew children to be drowned, the deliverer was born. It is when men are contriving the ruin of the church, God is preparing for its salvation.
II. Hidden in the Bulrushes (Exodus 2:3-4)
The word “ark” is the same as in Genesis 6:14 and the pitch with which it was daubed reminds us likewise of Noah’s ark. (Gaebelein)
Historically, the ark was made of the papyrus which was commonly used by the Egyptians for light and swift boats. It is a strong rush, like the bamboo, about the thickness of a finger, three cornered, it grows and matures to the height of 10 to 15 feet.
“Slime and pitch” (verse 3) - The “slime” is probably the mud, of which bricks were usually made in Egypt, and which in this case was used to bind the stalks of the papyrus into a compact mass, and perhaps also to make the surface smooth for the infant. The pitch or bitumen, commonly used in Egypt, made the small vessel water-tight.
“In the flags” - This is another species of the papyrus, called tuff, or sufi, which was less in size and height than the rush of which the ark was made.
“And his sister stood afar off, to wit what would be done to him” (verse 4) - To her credit, Joseph Parker in his commentary said of the babe’s sister (Note: The baby is not yet named), Miriam, “society needs watchers as well as workers. Had we been passing the spot at which the sister of Moses took up her position of observation, we might have condemned her as an idler standing there and doing nothing! We should be careful of our condemnation, seeing how little we know of the reality of any case. In doing nothing, the girl was in reality doing everything. If she had done more, she would have done less. There is a silent ministry as well as a ministry of thunder. Mark the cunning of love! The watcher stood afar off. Had she stood quite close at hand, she would have defeated the very object of her watching. She was to do her work without the slightest appearance of doing it. Truly there is a great art in love, and in all good ministry. There are wise master-builders (1 Corinthians 3:10), and also builders who are very foolish. Sometimes we must look without staring; we must speak without making a noise; we must be artful without dissimulation and hide under the calmest exterior the most urgent and tumultuous emotion."
III. Rescued by the Daughter of Pharaoh (Exodus 2:5-8)
“The daughter of Pharaoh” (verse 5) - Jewish historical Josephus calls this princess Thermuthis. It is believed that “this daughter of Pharaoh came down to the river” to wash herself, probably for religious purification as well as health or pleasure: For the ancient Egyptians were used to washing themselves, on both accounts, no less than four times in the twenty-four hours. She, for the greater privacy, retained one maid, to wait immediately upon her, while her maidens, or ladies, of higher rank, walked along the river's side. (Coke)
“Behold, the babe wept” (verse 6) - Here we have an instance of the true sublime: Nothing can be more concise, yet nothing more picturesque and pathetic. No wonder the heart of the princess was moved, and that the beauty of the child (“goodly,” as stated in Exodus 2:2) struck her with irresistible pity and love. She immediately, and naturally, concluded, that it was the child of some of those unfortunate Hebrews, who groaned under her father's heavy edict: Her pity told her, that so lovely a babe deserved a better fate; and that it was her duty, since Providence had thus thrown him in her way, at any rate to save him from the common ruin.
IV. The Naming of Moses (Exodus 2:9-10)
Interestingly, “the child grew … and he became her son” (see also Luke 1:80; 2:40) is all that Moses tells us of his own youth. How easily he could have written lines which would have satisfied the curiosity of ages! But he hastens over years to touch the next link in the providential chain, the deliverance of God’s people. Thus, the youth of Moses’s great antitype, Jesus, is almost a blank in history. And in both instances legends and myths abound (extrabiblical sources can attest to this). And she called his name Moses, “Mosheh” (from the Egyptian word mos, or mas, “to draw”) using a word which was the root of several royal Egyptian names, as “Teth- mos -is,” “A- mos -is,” which was transcribed to Mosheh in Hebrew, (which means “water-saved”) whence the Latin Moyses, and our Moses. (Wheldon’s Commentary on the Bible)
Central Text: And the woman conceived, and bare a son: and when she saw him that he was a goodly child, she hid him three months. - Exodus 2:2
