I. The Wise Men and the Deceitful Acts of Herod (Matthew 2:7-8)
It seems that after the ceremonies in Jerusalem, Joseph and Mary returned with Jesus to Bethlehem. Because most of the travelers had now gone, they were able to move into the house (see Matthew 2:11). Meanwhile, in a country to the east, men known as Magi (people who study the stars) had worked out that a new king was born in Judea and they came to Jerusalem looking for him. (Flemming)
R.C. Ryle provided some rather insightful comments when he stated that these verses show us that there may be true servants of God in places where we should not expect to find them. The Lord Jesus has many “hidden ones” like these wise men. Their history on earth may be as little known as that of Melchizedek, and Jethro, and Job. But their names are in the book of life, and they will be found with Christ in the day of His appearing for the Holy Spirit can lead souls to Christ without the help of many outward means. The grace of God is not tied to places and families. Men may be born in dark places of the earth, like these wise men, and yet like them be made “wise unto salvation.”
The rationale behind “Herod privily called the Wise-men” (verse 7) is questionable for Herod did not wish to give the infant claimant the honor and prestige of an open and avowed concern about him. Moreover, had he openly professed a desire to worship the new King, all Jerusalem would have been conscious of his hypocrisy, and some would have found it hard to keep silent. (The Fourfold Gospel)
“Having come into the house, they saw the little child, with Mary His mother, and falling down, they worshipped Him, and opening their treasures, they offered Him gifts, gold, frankincense, and myrrh.” (verse 11) — Upon his reflection of a personal visit to the Holy Land William Godbey stated that when he was in Bethlehem, a tour guide showed the group a church edifice, about 500 yards from the Church of the Nativity, which contains the manger in which Jesus was born, and said that this church stands on the spot originally occupied by the house in which Mary and Joseph lived with the infant Jesus, perhaps a month after He was born. That locale corroborates the statement, stated Godbey, that the wise men came into the house, not the manger. They either traveled on foot, or on camels or donkeys, occupying considerable time in their journey. Notably, there is no mention here is made of Joseph, as he happened to be absent at the time of their arrival. Thusly, how opportune these gifts came to Joseph, just at the time when this young family needed money to defray their expenses to Egypt. The frankincense and myrrh were exceedingly valuable Oriental aromatics, which they could sell for money, and with the gold brought by the magi.
III. Home by Another Way (Matthew 2:12)
“Being warned in a dream not to return to Herod, they departed by another way into their own country.”
The prophet Daniel said, “the dream is from the Lord.” (Daniel 2:45)
The Bible abounds in dreams, revealing Divine truths of greatest importance to humanity. Hence, we must not depreciate dreams, but open our understanding and invite God to speak to us in our dreams or at our awakening. Doubtless cruel Herod would have imprisoned, and perhaps killed, the magi if he could have gotten his hands on them. God defeated him and protected them by a dream!
In his “Comparison of Narrative Material Regarding Jesus’ Childhood in Luke and Matthew,” the Bible scholar Gary Everett revealed that Luke 2:39-40 tells us how Jesus and His family returned to Nazareth after His birth. However, we must be able to reconcile this account with that of Matthew 2:13-15, which describes Joseph’s flight to Egypt until the death of King Herod before returning to Nazareth. Apparently, the family did not go immediately to Nazareth, but first fled to Egypt and later made their way to Nazareth. We know from Luke 2:22 that His parents stayed in the area of Bethlehem at least one month, during which time they dedicated baby Jesus in the Temple. We do not know precisely the time of the visit of the wise men from the East, but it was within the first two years of Jesus’ birth. A popular way to harmonize the Gospel narratives on Jesus’ childhood is give the following order of events: Jesus’ birth ( Luke 2:1-7), the visit by the shepherds ( Luke 2:8-20), Jesus’ dedication in the Temple (Matthew 2:22-23), the visit by the wise men (Matthew 2:1-12), His flight to Egypt and the killing of the children in Bethlehem (Matthew 2:13-18), Jesus’ return to Nazareth (Matthew 2:19-23, Luke 2:39), His childhood in Nazareth (Luke 2:40).
Friend, Jesus is the “reason for all seasons!”
With solemn words spoken from your mouth from the depths of your heart and soul, invite him into your life. I assure you that doing so is not something that you will ever regret. As a matter of fact, it is a personal decision that you will long remember and not soon forget!
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
