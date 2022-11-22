The Lord’s church is universal in nature. It is spread over the whole earth. Yet the universal church is made up of independent congregations with various members of each one.
There is no centralized headquarters here on earth. The church has a heavenly headquarters and authority as Jesus is the head of the church, which is His body, Ephesians 1:22-23.
The church receives directions and instructions from the Scriptures. Each congregation is separate and independent from the other congregations yet still united together in the doctrine of the Word of God. The Bible declares over and over a plea for unity of faith, a unity of doctrine, a unity of worship, a unity of morality, a unity of a way of living.
The New Testament teaches that elders are the overseers, bishops, presbyters, and pastors of the congregation with the minister working with them. The eldership can hire a preacher or dismiss one if desirable. The elders are to serve the congregation in obedience to Christ. There cannot be a one-man rule of a congregation and be scriptural. The elders watch on behalf of your soul. The elders of one congregation are not to rule over another congregation. The deacons are to serve under the oversight of the elders and are assigned responsibilities according to their talents and the needs of the congregation. The spiritual needs and the physical needs of a congregation can be taken care of this way.
Congregations do work together to support various types of work, for instance a gospel meeting or a mission effort. Congregations have fellowship with each other. Sometimes a larger congregation may help to support a smaller, poorer congregation. However, this does not mean the larger congregation controls the poorer congregation. Each congregation strives to be self-sufficient financially and governing itself. Christ is the head of each congregation, and each congregation receives instructions from the Scriptures in reference to doctrine, worship, salvation, Christian living and whatever else. We can be united together through the Scriptures.
Paul said, “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all speak the same thing, and there be no divisions among you; but that you be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.” 1 Corinthians 1:10.
The Apostle Paul makes unity of faith plain and clear. It is hard to misunderstand this verse. We can only be united together on the Word of Christ.
Division is condemned in the Word as Paul also teaches, “Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offences contrary to the doctrine which you have learned; and avoid them. For they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple.” Romans 16:17-18.
Division is wrong. Let’s strive for unity in all things related to the Scriptures.
As we write of the organization of the Lord’s church, we must also realize that all the public speakers were men. There is no such thing as a woman preacher in the New Testament. In fact, there is teaching against a woman preacher.
“Let your women keep silent in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience, as also says the law. And if they will learn anything, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for the woman to speak in the church.” 1 Corinthians 14:34-35.
Of course, this applies to the official public worship assemblies. Based on this principle, the woman is not to teach a Bible class in which a man is present. The woman can teach other women and children. The woman can make comments in class with a man teacher, but she cannot teach that class. Paul also states this same thought in 1 Timothy 2:10-15. There are scriptures that encourage the older women to teach the younger women and children. Also, there are scriptures that show a woman teaching and helping her husband to teach in a private situation.
Ladies, this is not anything personal against you. I personally believe that men and women are equal. However, God has designated that men, as elders, are to rule over the church, not women. God does have a place for the woman. There is plenty that the woman can do. Please search the scriptures for yourselves. These are the teachings of Paul coming through the Holy Spirit as he is inspired by God and Jesus. Women preachers are wrong. God does not endorse a woman to preach. We must pay attention to the pattern laid out in the New Testament church. Please have respect for the Word of God. These teachings are as eternal as the Word of God is. Whether it is a teaching on morality, or doctrine, or respect for God, these things do not change. The organization and worship of the church does not change.
In a sense, we are all ministers of God, male and female. Minister means a servant, a waiter, aid, an attendant, deacon, teacher. This term is used in reference to both men and women in the New Testament. So, all Christians are ministers on behalf of God for the best interest of God and others. Often, we may have special ministry to help the elderly or to minister to the homeless and poor. We may have a ministry of personal Bible study or simply cleaning the building. There may be hundreds of areas where you will be able to minister to the needs of others or to the congregation, or just simply your service to God as a minister.
Jesus said, “God is a Spirit; and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth.” John 4:24.
You don’t have to worship God. You are not forced. But if you choose to worship God then it must be with the proper attitude and the way God has designed for you to worship. You cannot make up your own way to worship God. Public worship to God is truly expected of His followers, there is no doubt.
Will you please come worship with us as we seek only the truth of God’s word. Questions and comments are welcome for discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.