“Beware, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief in departing from the living God,” Hebrews 3:12 NKJV.
The 19 verses in this chapter are totally devoted to reminding us of one of history’s biggest failures by God’s people.
It’s a failure that was pointed out by the psalmist in Psalm 98 and those words are quoted centuries later here in Hebrews. It’s a failure that caused a nation that had been freed and delivered out of a 400-year bondage to Egypt, to wander aimlessly in the wilderness for 40 years when they could have been in the promised land.
Some may think that there are different sizes of sins, that some are worse than others. Perhaps that’s true in some ways, but that’s a subject for another day. Today let’s be careful to hear the message from this single verse. It tells us what evil really looks like. It tells us what really breaks the heart of God and the price we pay when we are guilty. It’s not the sin of murder, alcohol or drugs. It’s not sexual perversion, child abuse or stealing. What is it? If I just tell you in my own words, you might be inclined to just move on, so let’s carefully read the verse once more. This time, notice how God defines an evil heart.
“Beware, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief in departing from the living God.”
Of course, the point in history referenced in this chapter is when God told Moses to lead the Hebrew people into the promised land. You remember that Moses sent 12 scouts ahead so they could come back and report their findings. Ten came back saying that it would be impossible to take the land from the inhabitants because of their apparent strength. Two came back with excitement and reported how fertile the land was and how blessed they are that God is going to give them the land.
Of course, God had instructed them to trust Him for victory and He put a condition on the command. They were to trust Him and begin the process that very day. Out of fear and doubt, they did not put their belief and trust in God that day.
However, they decided the next day that they would go forward. The problem was that they ignored the fact that God had put a window of time on their response.
Here God’s Word calls this an evil heart of unbelief which leads to a departure from the fellowship and blessings of the living God.
Could it be that you are depending more on your ability, your knowledge or your wisdom than you are on God?
While those traits are gifts and blessings from God, depending on them equates operating in our own strength. With that comes human limitations and causes us to fall short of a God-honoring, Christ-pleasing life. His knowledge and ability is infinite. When our trust is in ourself, then our heart is full of unbelief toward God and He calls that an evil heart of unbelief. What’s the result? The verse said “departure from the living God.”
Today, make the decision to apply every gift and skill that you’ve been blessed with to the path that God has selected for you to travel. There will be many times that you will realize all of your inadequacies. Those are the best opportunities to bring glory to God’s name, for the Bible teaches us that it’s in our weakness that He is made strong!
