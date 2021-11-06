I don’t know where I heard it, but someone compared grief to an 800-pound gorilla that shows up occasionally and there’s nothing you can do about its presence until it decides to leave.
As the family gathered to bury my mom, this concept helped me to cope. And it gave me a relatively lighthearted way to convey my emotions. But first …
I loved my mother dearly, but I knew she wouldn’t be in this physical realm forever. My last grandparent died a few years ago, so it was just a matter of time before one of my parents would be next. However, since my grandmother lived to be over 100, I assumed her daughter (my mother) could easily approach that number with no problem.
But their situations were different, so very different; but I didn’t really notice it. They say hindsight is 20/20. They’re right.
My grandmother lost her husband many years ago. While he had survived prostate cancer and triple bypass open heart surgery, it was the mesothelioma that got him. He had been an asbestos supervisor at the shipyard long before people realized the hazards of the fibrous mineral. The doctors said they pulled a layer of asbestos out of his lungs like removing a glove from a hand. He lived almost a year longer, but he never really recovered. My grandmother became a widow in her 70s.
My mother, however, ended up taking care of my grandmother as she aged. They lived on the same street, just a block apart, but tending to two homes became a chore for my father. They chose to build a wing on the back of their house and moved my grandmother in; thus becoming, essentially, full-time caregivers.
Being a full-time caregiver will take a toll on anyone, but imagine doing that in your 70s and 80s. That became my mother’s life. She took care of my grandmother selflessly and lovingly as dementia decreased my grandmother’s capacity to function unassisted and she passed at 101 years of age.
Unfortunately, my mother didn’t get to enjoy life very long until her own husband’s body became a victim to cancer; she was back into caregiver mode. However, now she was approaching her mid 80s.
I suspect my grandmother lived as long as she did because she was able to spend her final years in, what I call, the grandmother’s suite at my parent’s house. It is literally a wing they built off the back of their dwelling connected by a glass door-lined breezeway. It is an oversized bedroom with cathedral ceilings, private bath, and a separate heating and air system.
While my parents did move into the grandmother’s suite after she passed, my mother didn’t have the luxury of someone tending to her and caring for her in like manner. Quite the opposite, she selflessly and lovingly took care of my father, protecting his dignity and privacy as his body deteriorated.
No one knew the extent of the care she was providing, until she wasn’t here to do it.
As family members arrived, shell shocked and grieving, they began to assume roles and responsibilities. My brother, the CPA, assumed responsibility for all things financial (my dad hadn’t reconciled their checkbook in a month, although as he says, there’s plenty of money in the account; for what it’s worth, I believe him). My niece, studying to be a nurse, got the job of helping us figure of the medications my dad takes each day. My wife took over the cleaning detail. My oldest daughter volunteered to coordinate all the food arriving from various friends and family in the community.
It was my wife who wisely pointed this out: While it took all of us to coordinate these routine activities, my mother did all this by herself. I don’t if any of us realized the magnitude of the work she had taken upon herself. Until too late of course.
So, what does this have to do with an 800-pound gorilla?
While I was back in my hometown with my brother, niece, and father within 24 hours of my mother’s passing, the rest of the family trickled in as their travel schedules would allow. The arrival of every new guest introduced us to another round of tears.
Stepping into the Hughes Bed and Breakfast, as my parent’s home was affectionally known, without my mother there, was overwhelming for most.
My wife said, “I went upstairs and looked in the closet, because I knew what I would see.” (My mother’s sense of organization was consistent. If you knew where she stored anything in the house, you could count on it to always be there.)
Her statement had us both in tears; George was back in the room.
That’s how I referred to overwhelming emotions that would hit me and cause a short-term crying fit.
But George won’t stay forever. He can’t stay.
Paul explained it this way, “But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 4:13 (NKJV)).
When it comes to grief and sorrow, it’s going to attack anyone and everyone, Christian and non-Christian alike. The difference is as Christians, our sorrow is not without hope.
We know that Jesus, “… has borne our griefs And carried our sorrows …” (Isaiah 53:4 (NKJV)); thus, we know it won’t stay forever.
We know one day, “God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying” (Revelation 21:4 (NKJV)).
In the meantime, we nicknamed our grief George. We’ve gotten pretty good at recognizing when a statement we’re about to say or a question we’re about to ask may involve George. And we avoid those statements and questions.
He shows up frequently unannounced; there’s no reason to invite him in on purpose.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
