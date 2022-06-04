“The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, ‘Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!’” John 1:29, NKJV
In my younger days, I really loved to travel to new places. Every chance we had to plan a family vacation, we would try to plan it months before the time to travel. We learned that looking forward to it, planning the things we wanted to see and do, brought a great deal of enjoyment. Half the fun was experienced before we even started packing.
When John the Baptist came on the scene, Israel had not had a prophet for 400 years. During that time they had been under control by the Syrians, the Greeks, and now the Romans.
They had read prophecy of a Messiah that would come. Many had anticipated his arrival and the liberation that they believed would accompany him, but centuries had passed and not one person had been raised up by God to speak for God to the nation. Not one living person has ever met or heard a prophet of God. John was no different.
It’s hard to be the first to step out on a limb.
John was definitely stepping out when he declared “Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sun off the world.”
More than any other book of the Bible, the gospel of John was written to reveal that Jesus is indeed the Son of God and that message is set in motion here in the first chapter.
Scripture teaches us that God is always speaking to us and declares that we hear him.
It was Jesus who said “My sheep hear my voice, I know them and they follow me.”
That raises this question in my mind. If God is always speaking, why do so many Christians live daily without hearing Him speak?
The simple answer is that we must be listening. We do that by hearing Him as we meditate on His word and also by listening to the Holy Spirit, who never contradicts scripture.
When we do hear Him, sometimes we are slow to act on what we’ve heard. After all, when we have received instruction from the Lord, there is a risk involved. If we say “God has led me” to this certain place or action, if He doesn’t show up supernaturally to validate what we’ve said, then we are going to look foolish.
I suppose that’s why the Bible says; “without faith, it is impossible to please God.”
God is pleased when we just simply believe Him. He is trustworthy … always!
In this brief passage, we see John stepping out by faith to declare what God had told him. Here is the Son of God who takes away the sun off the works. As John’s faith was born, he did the same thing that you and I must do if we are to pass from death unto life. He put all his eggs in one basket and then handed the basket to God!
There is no other name given among men whereby we might be saved, except the name of Jesus!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
