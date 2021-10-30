A new parent is always thrilled when their growing child begins to speak. Many a mother and father have encouraged the words “Mama” or “Dada” hoping their new offspring will call their name first. Admittedly, it is heart-warming the first time your child reaches for you and calls your name.
Think back to your childhood. If you’re like me, you don’t remember forming and speaking your first words. Memories from the first few years of life are limited for most folks. (My first memory is stepping barefoot on a bee when I was probably three or four years old.) Learning to articulate words properly is not part of my conscious memory.
For many, learning to speak was just a part of early childhood development, like learning to walk, or learning to distinguish colors, smells, or taste. Unless you had an issue that necessitated speech class, you probably have no recollection of your first forming of words.
Most of us were taught to use words to communicate with our parents, siblings, or family members.
“Are you hungry? Would you like something to drink?”
“Apologize to your brother for hitting him!”
“Can you tell grandma you love her?”
But is that all there is to words? Are words simply a means of communication between two or more people? Or is there something contained within the words we speak heretofore unknown or revealed to us?
Wise King Solomon wrote, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18:21).
This implies there is more to words than simply communication. What if I were to tell you you can change the course of your life with the words you speak?
We can see that in a young person. Ask them what they want to be when they grow up. Some will have their whole lives charted out and can rattle it off in just a couple of minutes.
“I’m going to school to become a doctor and then I’m going to marry my childhood sweetheart. We’re going to live in the suburbs and have three kids, two dogs, and a cat.”
I know some of you scoff at the idea of a young person making such a bold claim. Some of you may have even dreamed of such a future when you were young, but life got you sidetracked. But words still have the power to change your life whether you realize it or not.
James likened the tongue to a bit in a horse’s mouth or a rudder on a ship. Comparatively speaking, a bit is a very small piece compared to the horse, a rudder is a very small part of the whole ship, and the tongue is a very small part of the body. However, just like the bit or the rudder, we can set the course for our lives by the words we speak.
We can see this on a smaller, more immediate scale in our day-to-day lives. When your significant other asks you where you would like to go for dinner, your tongue will lead you to any number of places. It may lead you to a lovely, romantic evening of fine dining at an elegant restaurant, or it could lead you to a fight in your kitchen over empty McDonald’s Big Mac containers. Obviously, I am implying the answer to the question may lead to something other than just food in your belly, but words are more than just communication. They are more than just a bit or a rudder. Words are like seeds, and they will produce accordingly.
I’ve heard it said, you can count the number of seeds in an apple, but you cannot count the number of apples in a seed. When I am finished writing this column, I can count the number of words in this column, but I cannot count the number of words (e.g., thoughts, ideas, discussions, etc.) this column will produce.
Jesus taught a whole parable comparing words to seeds (reference Mark 4:3-32). Now granted, His parable was about the Word of God being a seed, but the principle is the same regardless. Words are like seeds in that, if you plant them, they will grow.
Jesus also said, “I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you” (Matthew 17:20b [NKJV]).
When it comes to words and seeds, there is a lot of truth hidden in this verse.
For example, we know seeds have to germinate and grow. Sometimes the words we speak need time to germinate and grow in our lives.
Do you want to be free of a sin conscience?
Begin to proclaim, “I am the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus” (Reference 2 Corinthians 5:21).
Every time guilt tries to attack you, speak that promise of God. Eventually, you’ll grow that tree of righteousness in your own life such that the devil can never hold you in bondage again with your past.
Your words have the ability to lead you to freedom. They also have the ability to keep you captive to sin. Stay in the Word of God. Speak the Word of God. Allow it’s truth to lead you and guide you in your daily life.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.