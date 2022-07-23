We are offered many wonder blessings through Jesus Christ our Lord. Things like the forgiveness of sin and being made right with God. We now have the hope of heaven and eternal life.
There are many positive things that we as Christians experience through our faith. We must continue to teach these things. However in teaching these things, we often fail and ignore the teachings of Jesus on something of great importance, which is, counting the cost of discipleship. We don’t intentionally mean to overlook this topic, I am sure. But we get so involved discussing the benefits of Christianity and become excited at the positive reactions of the ones we teach. Often people don’t understand the challenges and the difficulties of being a Christian and are soon lost back to the world. They were not prepared for the many difficulties that may result from living a life of faith.
We must do everything possible to ensure that the people who are converted to Christ remain faithful to Christ and to His church. Jesus on several occasions taught on the cost of becoming His disciple
“When He had called the people to Himself, with His disciples also, He said to them, ‘Whoever desires to come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake and the gospel’s sake will save it. For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?’” Mark 8:34-35.
Within this teaching, Jesus says that we as His followers are to take up our cross and follow Him. Later, He left us an example of taking up His cross, suffering and giving His life. We don’t know what life may bring to us, but we need to be prepared to remain faithful whatever it dishes out.
Christianity is the number one group of people persecuted on the earth. We here in the USA are very blessed and protected although we do suffer some forms of persecutions. In certain parts of the world, your life may be of risk because you are a Christian. Here in the United States, your cake decorating business may be shut down and you may be sued because you refuse to support the immorality of others. You may refuse to decorate a cake in honor of a union of two people involved in the practice of homosexuality. As a result your business is shut down, by our own government! Can you believe this?
Jesus gave several examples of counting the cost of discipleship. You must hate mother and father and brother and sister, Matthew 19:29. Coming out of the Jewish faith into Christianity, during the beginning of Christianity, your family may actually reject you and feel like you betrayed them. They could not understand you being a Christian, and will not accept you into their midst. You did not hate your family, but your love and obedience to Christ made it appear as such. You could not obey your parents and honor their wishes and at the same time be faithful to Christ. It helps to count the cost before being put into these types of situations.
Part of counting the cost of discipleship is to be willing to give your life to Christ, whether living a life of faithfulness to Christ or to be willing to die for Christ. As we look at examples of faith and commitment to Christ we see that 1. Stephen was stoned to death; 2. James was put to death with the sword; 3. In fact, all 12 of the apostles, according to tradition with the exception of John, were put to death because of their faith in Jesus. Peter was crucified upside down.
It is written concerning the Apostle Paul at his conversion: “But the Lord said to him, (Ananias), ‘Go, for he is a chosen vessel of Mine to bear My name before Gentiles, kings, and the children of Israel. For I will show him (Paul) how many things he must suffer for My name’s sake.’” Acts 9:15-16.
Saul who had once been a persecutor of the WAY has now been converted and will now become the persecuted. Saul, name change to Paul, does endure many hardships. He was literally whipped five times from the Jews, in prison on several occasions because of his faith, three times beaten with rods, stoned and left for dead once, shipwrecked three times. His life was in constant danger while traveling, he was often hungry or thirsty, and cold and wet, with mental stress as he had concern for the church, I Corinthians 11:23-28.
Jesus gives several examples of counting the cost of becoming a follower or disciple. Luke 14:26-33 lists several things. 1. You may lose your families; 2. You may have to give your life; 3. You must bear your own cross; 4. Count the cost of building a tower before you start. Some fail after only building the foundation and not able to complete the remaining structure; 5. Count the cost of war, your ability to defeat the enemy and count your losses. You may consider making peace before the war begins.
Paul puts our counting the cost of discipleship in a great way. “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” Romans 12:1-2.
Our bodies become a living sacrifice to God as we live a faithful life to Christ.
Jesus told the rich man who had kept the commandments and served God in sincerity to go and sell whatever he had and give it to the poor, then to come follow Me, Mark 10:17-23.
What does Jesus expect of us? Everything that we have. Are we willing to make our body a living sacrifice to Jesus? Are we willing to suffer of behalf of Christ? Are we willing to depart with our possessions in order to become a disciples of Jesus? Is there something that hinders you from becoming a Christian? Is it worth losing your soul?
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
