The Joy of Worship
How amiable are thy tabernacles, O Lord of hosts!
My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the Lord: my heart and my flesh crieth out for the living God.
Yea, the sparrow hath found an house, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, even thine altars, O Lord of hosts, my King, and my God.
Blessed are they that dwell in thy house: they will be still praising thee. Selah.
Friend, I have no idea how many contemporary gospel or even traditional hymns have been written with this Psalm in mind. There have been many! Perhaps you are saying to yourself, well, there goes that preacher again talking about those “contemporary gospel singers!” Well, quite frankly I am glad that this younger generation has taken it upon themselves, being lead of the Holy Spirit of course, to conceptualize, grasp meaningfully and craft creatively “the word of God” for they are, get this, “contemporaries!” (No pun intended) And why so? In order that the message of the gospel will not be lost to any generation: Young, old, or aging! Now then. Let us, again, proceed.
Historically, it is believed that this Psalm, number 84, and the one succeeding it, Psalm 85, are of the sons of Korah, who themselves are monuments of saving grace. (They were saved from the fate of Korah. (see Numbers 26:10-11)) In these precious outpourings of the heart for the sanctuary of the Lord, we read prophetically the heart longings of the remnant of Israel. They are not yet in possession of the fullest blessings but look forward now to an early realization of all their hopes of being at His altars again. And all they long for will be their happy and lasting portion. They will go from strength to strength; He will be their Sun and Shield; He will give grace and glory. Psalms 84:9 shows us our Lord.
“Behold, O God our Shield, look upon the face of Thine Anointed (Christ).”
It is through Him that all this will be accomplished. (Gaebelein’s Annotated Bible)
In this psalm, we see a spirit chastened by grief, taught by suffering to sing and to pray and to hope. And such is the general tone of the psalms of the dispersion. They remind us of the old and deep lesson, that the chastisements which seem not to be joyous but grievous in the present, will yield hereafter the peaceable fruits of righteousness to them that are exercised thereby. In the first of these, containing the first four verses, he calls to mind and enthusiastically describes his feelings in thinking of the Temple. Nothing is left to the exile but the solace of memory, faith, and hope. (Biblical Illustrator)
“Blessed is the man whose strength is in thee.” (verse 5) — God is the “Strength” of all who trust in him. The psalmist seems to mean that mere dwelling in the house of God is not enough for blessedness. Trust in God — having God for one’s Strength — is also requisite (compare verse 12).
“In whose heart are the ways of them,” literally, in whose heart are highways. The “highways” intended are probably those of holiness (reference Proverbs 16:17 and Isaiah 35:8). (Pulpit Commentary)
There are three such exclamations in this psalm, the consideration of which leads us far into the understanding of its deepest meaning.
The first of them is this, “How blessed are they that dwell in Thy house!”
Of course the direct allusion is to actual presence in the actual Temple at Jerusalem. (MacLaren)
There is another blessing. To be there is blessing, to wish to be there is no less so.
“Blessed are the men in whose heart are the ways.”
The joyous company that went up from every corner of the land to the feasts in Jerusalem made the paths ring with their songs as they travelled, and as the prophet says about another matter, “they went up to Zion with songs and joy upon their heads,” and so the search after is only a shade less blessed — if it be even that — than the possession of communion with God.
There is a third blessedness in our psalm.
“Oh! the blessedness of the man that trusteth in Thee.”
That includes and explains both the others. It confirms what I have said that we do great injustice to the beauty and the spirituality of the Old Testament religion, if we conceive of it as slavishly tied to external forms. And it suggests the thought that in trust there lie both the previous elements, for he that trusts possesses, and he that trustingly possesses is thereby impelled as trustingly to seek for larger gifts.
In all our addresses to God, we must desire that he would look on Christ, his Anointed One, and accept us for his sake: We must look to Him with faith, and then God will with favor look upon the face of the Anointed: We, without him, dare not show our faces. The psalmist pleads love to God’s ordinances. Let us account one day in God’s courts better than a thousand spent elsewhere; and deem the meanest place in his service preferable to the highest earthly preferment. We are here in darkness, but if God be our God, he will be to us a Sun, to enlighten and enliven us, to guide and direct us. We are here in danger, but he will be to us a Shield, to secure us from the fiery darts that fly thick about us. Through he has not promised to give riches and dignities, he has promised to give grace and glory to all that seek them in his appointed way. And what is grace, but heaven begun below, in the knowledge, love, and service of God? What is glory, but the completion of this happiness, in being made like to him, and in fully enjoying him forever? Let it be our care to walk uprightly, and then let us trust God to give us everything that is good for us. And if we cannot go to the house of the Lord, then we may go by faith to the Lord of the house. For in him we shall be happy, and may be easy. That man is really happy whatever his outward circumstances may be, who trusts in the Lord of hosts, the God of Jacob. (Matthew Henry)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams
