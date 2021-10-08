How do I describe a wave? If I said it’s like a wall of water, is that sufficiently descriptive? It doesn’t seem so to me.
Why is that important, you may ask? It has to do with how I saw the provision of the Lord in a whole new light.
My wife and I recently reached a milestone: Thirty-five years of marriage. To celebrate the occasion, we went to St. Augustine Beach along with Jim Bob and Robin who were celebrating their 34th anniversary (I mention them because they were a witness to what I’ll describe later in the story).
I thoroughly enjoy the beach. Maybe I should say, I thoroughly enjoy water. It can be the ocean, a lake, or even a stream or a pool, I enjoy them all. The fact that I’m not a good swimmer (or barely athletic at all) is somewhat irrelevant; I enjoy the water, nonetheless.
I was never exposed to surfing, so I never tried it. However, through a series of events I can no longer recall, I became fascinated with riding a body board. If you’ve never seen one, it’s ridden somewhat like a surfboard, but you don’t stand up on it. I used to body surf, but the body board gets me up on the wave so I can ride it. In other words, it is used to augment body surfing.
Every time I am near a beach, my body board goes with me. If there are virtually any waves at all, I’m in the water trying to ride them. I want to see if I can ride a wave all the way to the shore. If I am stopped because the bottom of the board is dragging sand, I consider it a great ride.
The waves at St. Augustine Beach were about as perfect as I’ve ever seen. There isn’t a huge sandbar that causes the waves to double break, like frequently happens at Virginia Beach (near my hometown of Hampton). And they’re not too small to even bother, such as almost any beach on the Gulf of Mexico (unless, of course, a hurricane is coming). At St. Augustine Beach, they broke anywhere from 70 to 100 feet offshore and consistently gave some of the longest rides I have ever had.
In my experience, I get the best rides when I can jump on top of the water right before the wave breaks. If you’ve never seen a wave break up close, it’s as if the water is rising into a hill right before your eyes. The hill gets taller and taller until it collapses towards the shore. When it breaks, there is foam, and mist, and seemingly white water everywhere; although that is simply the air mixed in with the water as it rushes to the sandy beach.
If the wave breaks before I can jump in front of it, I let it pass and wait for another. Conversely, if I’ve positioned myself too far out, the waves may not break until they’ve passed me and I miss those, as well.
It was in the waves that broke before I could get to them: A huge school of fish. These fish were probably only each a foot in length, if that long, but there were literally hundreds of them. As the wave began to rise, before any air was mixed in, and the water was still clear, there they were, seemingly doing exactly what I was doing: Riding the waves.
I seriously doubt the fish were, as a group, participating in water sports, but the sight of them swimming in the same direction as the water was flowing sure made it look like it.
At first, I hesitated to ride the wave, as, well to be honest, that many fish kind of freaked me out.
I quickly surmised they were not interested in the least with me and would in no way hinder my fun. So, I jumped the wave as it broke and rode it to the shore amazed at what I had just witnessed.
However, the fish weren’t going anywhere. They were visible in almost every wave for the next half-hour or so. I assume they were feeding off something in the near surf and were not bothered by the rising and falling of the waves.
To me, it was an incredible sight.
I immediately thought of the story of Jesus: “When He had finished speaking, He said to Simon, ‘Launch out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch.’”
Simon answered Him, “Master, we have worked all night and have caught nothing. But at Your word I will let down the net.”
When they had done this, they caught a great number of fish, and their net was tearing. So they signaled to their partners in the other boat to come and help them. And they came and filled both boats, so that they began to sink” (Luke 5:4-7 (MEV]).
I had always thought that story somewhat fantastical. The soon-to-be disciples had spent the early morning hours laboring and there were no fish. Then Jesus says let down your nets and suddenly there was a net-breaking, boat load of them. My natural mind could barely grasp the reality of the story.
Until I saw those fish in those waves.
I have body surfed literally hundreds of times. I’ve been to numerous beaches up and down the eastern coast of this fine country. But I have never, ever seen a fish in a wave. Much less hundreds of them.
Robin was there in the surf; she saw them, too. She was as fascinated as I was as they seemingly rode the waves. I immediately relayed to her my newfound appreciation for the story found in Luke 5.
You may wonder why I am sharing this with you? I want to encourage you not to doubt the ability of God to provide for you. His love for you is amazing and His provision is boundless. Even if He has to send fish in waves to prove it.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
