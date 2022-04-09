Many of us are familiar with the hymn whose chorus goes, “I need thee, oh, I need thee; Ev’ry hour I need thee! Oh, bless me now, my Savior; I come to thee!”
I can remember singing it through tears as I came to grips with lack and brokenness. It’s a moving piece which can make us keenly aware of our need for guidance from the Holy Spirit. Admittedly, I am nothing without Him.
However, I’m never without Him. He promised us that He’d never leave us nor forsake us (reference Hebrews 13:5).
For me to cry out to God as if He isn’t with me is a sure sign that I don’t believe this simple promise.
It was along these lines that I was challenged by the Holy Spirit: Are you going to be one who is constantly needing Jesus? Or are you going to be Jesus to someone else in need?
You see, part of the great commission is to go preach the gospel, but it’s also to emulate Jesus to those around us.
Jesus told His disciples, “As my Father has sent me, even so send I you” (John 20:21).
He had previously told them, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father” (John 14:12).
Our job isn’t just speaking, it’s demonstrating the love of God for our neighbor.
I sensed the Holy Spirit was shifting my focus away from me and towards my fellow man. It wasn’t an extreme shift, and it wasn’t dramatic. It was a challenge to be constantly aware of the ministry opportunities that present themselves to me each day, in any given moment of the day.
I was reminded of something I heard many years ago: This earth is as close to hell as a Christian will ever get. The opposite, unfortunately, is also true: This earth may be the closest thing to heaven a sinner will see. Which begs the question, what do they see in you?
Or maybe I should keep it focused on me, after all, this is how the Lord challenged me. And this was the challenge: Stay tuned to the spirit when you are in the presence of any individual. It may be the Lord wants to use me to reach them.
It’s happened plenty enough times before. Sometimes it’s an encouraging word, sometimes it’s a comforting prayer, sometimes is help in a time of need, and sometimes it’s just a smile. In those moments, I am acting in Christ’s stead.
This is what Paul the Apostle meant when he wrote, “Now ye are the body of Christ” (1 Corinthians 12:27a).
Jesus isn’t here physically to minister to those around us, but He commissioned us to do it and He gave us His Holy Spirit to lead us and guide us.
This is what the Lord would have of me: To mature to the point where I understand and walk in the knowledge of God’s grace for my everyday life and then do the works of Jesus for those with whom I come into contact each day.
I know this challenge isn’t for everyone. Many are not walking in the knowledge of the love and mercy of God. It’s hard to share what you don’t have.
Many are still crying out to God, “I need thee.”
And we will always need Him. But if you’re up for it, Dear Reader, I would challenge you to be Jesus for those around you.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
