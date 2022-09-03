Welcome to a new Sunday School year based on the International Sunday School Lessons! The general theme for the quarter (September-November) is “God’s Exceptional Choice.” The study for Unit 1, “God Calls Abraham’s Family,” is from the book of Genesis. The following, Unit 2, “Out of Slavery to Nationhood,” will include lessons from the books of Exodus, Deuteronomy, Judges, and 1 Samuel. Lastly, “We Are God’s Artwork” (Unit 3), will be a study from the New Testament and the Epistle to the Ephesians. Thank you for joining along with others in our beloved community and me as we together study God’s word. Be inspired!
Having brought the affairs of Terah’s family to a fit resting place (Genesis 11:27-32), the text directs us to the call of Abram. By the best numerical estimates, this took place when he was 70 years of age, and therefore five years before the death of Terah. “The Lord said unto Abram” (verse 1). Four hundred and twenty-two years is the lowest calculation after the last recorded communication with Noah (Genesis 9). Now the Lord again opens his mouth, to Abram. The Bible scholar, Albert Barnes, in his commentary notes stated that Noah, Shem, or Heber must have been in communication with heaven, indeed, at the time of the confusion of tongues, and hence, we have an account of that miraculous interaction.
The call of Abram consists of a command and a promise. The command is to leave the place of all his old and fond associations, for a land which he had not yet seen, and therefore did not know. The three ties that are to be severed in complying with this command consist of: 1) His country, in the widest range of his affections; 2) his place of birth and kindred comes closer to his heart; 3) his father’s house is the inmost circle of all his tender emotions. All these are to be resigned; not, however, without reason. The reason may not be entirely obvious to the mind of Abram. (Some theologians believed that the region of his birth was given to idolatry worship. Additional research on the part of the reader may clarify or disavow this reasoning). Howbeit, there are those in another theological camp that would prefer to simply believe that Abram had put his entire faith in the reasonableness of what God proposed (note Romans Galatians 3:6).
Notably, “The Lord appeared unto Abram” (verse 7) — This is the first time that any appearance of the Deity is mentioned. Always previously the communications between God and man had been direct, without the intervention of any visible medium. Thus, God “commanded Adam” (Genesis 2:16); Adam and Eve “heard His (God’s) voice” (Genesis 3:8), and He “called them” (Genesis 3:9); He “said unto” Cain (Genesis 4:6-9); unto Noah (Genesis 6:13; Genesis 7:1), and “spake unto” him (Genesis 8:15; 9:8), but henceforward we read repeatedly of a Divine appearance, and this visible manifestation is subsequently connected with the phrase “an angel of Jehovah” (see Genesis 16:7; 22:11), and less frequently “an angel of God” (Genesis 21:17; Judges 6:20; 13:9).
The question remains among some as to whether or not this was a pre-incarnation of Christ, or simply a(nother) “Angel of Jehovah.”
“There builded he an altar unto the Lord” — By so doing he took possession of the land for Jehovah, and consecrated it to Him. The altar would, further, be a place of public worship and of sacrifice. In a similar spirit, Noah had taken possession of the renovated earth (Genesis 8:20). (Ellicott’s Commentary to English Readers)
Despite this reassurance from God, Abram still has a question. The LORD can indeed give him much, but to whom will he leave it? Abram cannot see further than his immediate surroundings. The only one who qualifies as his successor is his servant. Will he be his heir?
Then Abram gets the wonderful promise that he will have a son himself. In that son, the son of the promise, God will fulfill His promises. That speaks for us of the Lord Jesus, the Son, in Whom all the promises of God are yes and amen (2 Corinthians 1:20).
To give an impression of the size and nature of his offspring, God takes Abram outside and invites him to count the stars. They are innumerable. So shall be his descendants. The stars also refer to the fact that Abram shall also have a heavenly people as descendants.
