This is the argument folks want to present when they are opposed to tithing, “It’s an Old Testament thing.”
When they say that, the first thing I think is they’re just looking for an excuse to keep their money.
It’s as if they didn’t realize, God doesn’t need their money. He created the whole world without a dime from their pocket. He keeps the sun, the moon and the stars in place by the power of His word, not whatever money we have.
When God gives commands about how to handle money, it’s not because He needs it, but He needs you to handle it properly so He can bless you with more.
“The blessing of the Lord makes one rich, And He adds no sorrow with it” (Proverbs 10:22 (NKJV)).
“But I don’t need any more money,” some may say. “The Lord has blessed me and my family. We’re doing just fine.”
But what about your neighbor? Can you help them so they’re doing just fine, too? Can you support the work of the ministry? Is your pastor doing just fine? Can you give to the poor? Surely, not everyone you know is doing “just fine.”
Paul encouraged the members of the church at Ephesus to stay busy and went on to provide a reason for it, “…let him labor, working with his hands what is good, that he may have something to give him who has need” (Ephesians 4:28 (NKJV)).
The reason we work is to have to give, not to meet our own needs.
But back to tithing, some will say tithing is under the law and that grace frees us from the law.
However, tithing was revealed by the father of our faith, Abraham, before the law existed. Here’s the story, “Then Melchizedek king of Salem brought out bread and wine; he was the priest of God Most High. And he (Melchizedek) blessed him (Abram) and said: ‘Blessed be Abram of God Most High, possessor of heaven and earth; And blessed be God Most High, who has delivered your enemies into your hand.’ And he (Abram) gave him (Melchizedek) a tithe of all” (Genesis 14:18-20 (NKJV)).
The writer of Hebrews relays this same event in the passage found in the first 10 verses of chapter 7 (I would encourage you to read it for yourself). Amid this passage, we find an interesting statement, “Here mortal men receive tithes, but there he receives them, of whom it is witnessed that he lives” (Hebrews 7:8 (NKJV)).
Who is the “he” to whom the writer is referring? I contend the “he” is Jesus. In other words, while we may give our tithes physically to other people, such as a pastor, a preacher or a priest, in the realm of the spirit we are presenting our tithes to Jesus.
And speaking of Jesus, He never told anyone to not tithe (He never told anyone to avoid taxes either, but that’s a column for another day). He did chastise the Pharisees once, “But woe to you Pharisees! For you tithe mint and rue and all manner of herbs, and pass by justice and the love of God. These you ought to have done, without leaving the others undone” (Luke 11:42 (NKJV)).
Did you read that carefully? He didn’t say not to tithe; He said don’t neglect justice and mercy and promote tithing as if it’s the end all and be all of obedience.
While I am compelled to give a defense to tithing, it bothers me that some will interpret the fact I stress tithing as a commandment. “You’ve got to tithe or else!” That is the furthest from the truth.
I want to help you excel financially in this life and I know the Biblical way of doing it is, well, God’s way. Exactly as He’s already lined it out.
Look, He even challenged us to tithe. He had His prophet write, “…try Me now in this if I will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you such blessing that there will not be room enough to receive it” (Malachi 3:10b (NKJV)).
I have personally experienced the benefits of being a tither, but space is limited to share them all (Plus, I’ll have to wait until I get to heaven to hear from the Lord Himself about how many times He thwarted the devil’s plans to rob from me or my family or destroy our things).
However, I do want to relay what happened in 1992.
It was spring when taxes were due. As I prepared my tax return form, I looked at the previous year’s earnings and compared it to the amount I had given to the church.
It caught me off guard; it was less than 10%. It bothered me so much that I decided to make it up with my next check. But there was a catch.
That year I had worked as a migrant nuclear worker, traveling from outage to outage.
It was long hours, but it paid wonderfully. The one drawback with working outages was they were seasonal; power plants had their outages in the spring and fall. They wanted to be up and running at full capacity in the winter and summer when folks want to use their heat and air conditioners.
The check I was planning to use to make up my tithes would probably be my last check until the fall. My dilemma was: do I save the money to pay the bills or give it to the church and trust the Lord.
I realized it wouldn’t be enough to pay the bills even with the potential unemployment checks I could get. I decided to give it to the church.
I assumed I would be idle all summer, hoping to live off unemployment and odd and end jobs.
Instead, within two weeks, I had the best paying job I had ever had up to that point in my life.
Some may say it’s coincidence. I say it is the blessing of being a tither.
Sometimes you just have to trust God, do what His book says, and then watch Him come through with His promises.
I would encourage you, Dear Reader, if you’re not a tither, to become one today. Trust Him at His word and watch Him bless you. And if you are a tither, just hang on and watch Him bring you through every financial situation and circumstance.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
