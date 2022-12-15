Want to create some tension in your house? Just ask your grown children what’s the worst memory they have of you from their childhood.
I don’t know why I do some of the things I do. The brilliant things, I credit to the Lord (I am just not that smart); I know when He is prompting me. On the other hand, there are things I do that I would initially credit to the Lord; I mean the prompting seems to come from the same place, but either the timing or delivery is off. Take, for example, the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, my wife and I enjoyed a dinner out with our married daughter. Her husband and children would be at our house soon and she wanted to treat us. Out of nowhere I was impressed to ask her what her worst memory was of me. My wife did not like the question, but I was truly interested.
I thought she might mention something from her early childhood days, but instead it happened in her late teens. She was afraid I had lost control and was about to hit her. Personally, I don’t remember the event, but my wife did. My wife remembers coming awake to my daughter screaming (She had already fallen asleep as it was in the evening) and rushed in to find me clutching my fists and standing over her bed.
Like I said, I don’t remember it; some memories are worth forgetting.
Considering many years have passed and we’ve all grown, it wasn’t a bad conversation. It gave me a chance to hear life on James Street from a different perspective. My daughter, my wife, and I discussed childhoods, our children’s and ours, for a few more minutes and then we changed the subject.
Fast forward to Thanksgiving Day, another daughter is at the house, and I decide to ask the same question.
If I was prompted to ask it the night before, perhaps it would be okay to ask it today, as well. Wrong! Apparently, it was the wrong time and place to delve into such a topic; I was informed in no uncertain terms.
We awkwardly changed the subject and moved on.
Why did I ask such a question? As a consultant and as an employee, I have often asked my clients or my bosses about my performance. I wanted to know if there was anything I could improve upon. My logic was, if anyone was going to get laid off, I wanted them to get rid of everyone else before me.
I wanted to be valuable to them and the only way to know if I was living up to that expectation was to ask them.
I applied the same logic to my children. Although, my child rearing days are over as my youngest is now 28 years old.
But I still want to know what I did right and what I did wrong. Maybe I can do better with grandchildren.
The thing about fatherhood is this: The experience we have with our earthly father will be superimposed onto our Heavenly Father. If we have a mean, unloving, controlling earthly father, it’s easy to assume God will be the same way spiritually. If our father was prone to violence, we’ll assume God is, too. If our earthly father was absent, unattached, and unloving, it’s easy to imagine our spiritual Father in the same light.
As a dad, I want to emulate my Heavenly Father for my daughters’ sake. I know I haven’t succeeded in every area, but I try. And now my daughters are grown. I can’t go back and change the mistakes I made, but I can ask for forgiveness and try to do better next time.
“They’re Christians so they’re supposed to forgive you!”
Yes, as Christians we are all called to forgive others who trespass against us. But, as a father, the fact that my daughters are Christians doesn’t give me the right to act any way I want and expect them to forgive me. Think about it. If someone you know (and you know them to be a Christian) keeps mistreating you, how long will you stay in that relationship? How long will you continue to allow them to abuse you or speak evil of you?
I once heard Gomer Pyle say, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” (Although I don’t think it was original with him, I remember him saying it.)
The same holds true in relationships, regardless if they are blood kin or not. No one is going to want to be around you if you keep spewing toxic thoughts and actions. The idea is to behave like our Heavenly Father.
Love when you would rather hate. Forgive, even when they don’t deserve it. Remember, Jesus died on the cross when we were still sinners (reference Romans 5:8).
Treat everyone as you would want to be treated. Show love, show mercy, show kindness.
In every moment, imitate the attributes of God.
And if you don’t want tension in your house during the holidays, just stick to discussing the weather.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.