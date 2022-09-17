I enjoy teaching at church. The Lord has gifted me as a teacher. However, I do come by it honestly. My mom was a schoolteacher her entire career. My dad’s dad was a Baptist preacher, and my dad was a Sunday school teacher. My mom’s mom also taught Sunday school for preschoolers. My sister works with kids and backyard bible clubs. Teaching is a family thing.
Recently, I spoke at the church I attend, Ascension Life. The following week, the pastor made an observation about my teaching: Anytime I speak there is always a thread of giving and faith mixed into whatever the subject happens to be.
I never thought about it like that. Do I really talk about giving and faith that much? If so, why?
I believe in introspection. Every so often I reexamine my theology. It’s as if I remove it from my head, examine it with a fresh set of eyes, and determine if I need to change anything. Since I’m not perfect, I can assume there is always something in my thinking that needs to be adjusted. At this point in my life, it’s usually just a minor tune-up, a simple tweak to my thoughts or confessions.
When the pastor mentioned I talk about giving and faith, I found myself asking, why? Maybe I should say, I found myself asking the Lord, why? And then the scriptures about faith started to flood my consciousness.
Such as, “the just shall live by faith.”
That one phrase is used once in the Old Testament and three times in the New Testament. Any precept provided in the bible should be heeded. When it’s directly referenced four different times, it is imperative.
What does it mean the just live by faith?
The Apostle Paul reminds us, “… we walk by faith, not by sight” (2 Corinthians 5:7).
If all we’re focused on is our five physical senses, then we’re not walking Christ like. However, we can access the faith of God and walk in it. We don’t have to be led around simply by what we taste, smell, hear, feel, or see. We can walk according to the Word of God, by faith. By the same faith Jesus has.
And in case you are wondering, yes, you have the faith of Jesus. If you are born again and the Spirit of Christ lives in you, you have His faith.
Paul explained it this way, “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me” (Galatians 2:20).
Notice he didn’t say “faith in the Son of God” but “faith of the Son of God”. We have Jesus’ faith within us.
Most Christians are familiar with the passage: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and this is not of yourselves. It is the gift of God” (Ephesians 2:8 (MEV]).
It’s natural to assume the grace is a gift of God, but perhaps it means the faith is a gift, as well. I believe it does.
When Jesus commanded His disciples to, “Have faith in God”, the literal translation, as provided in the Authorized King James Version, says “Have the faith of God” (Mark 11:22). In other words, take and possess God’s faith within yourselves.
The more modern translations render Paul’s instructions, “Imitate me, just as I imitate Christ” (1 Corinthians 11:1 (AMP]).
Why would we think it odd for us to imitate our Saviour? Isn’t that what we’re supposed to do?
Genesis tells us that God made man in His image (reference Genesis 1:26-27). Is it strange to think that He would place His faith within us? Jesus said we’d do greater works than Him (reference John 14:12). Can we really do that without the faith of God?
By the way, the writer of Hebrews teaches us that we cannot please God without faith.
It doesn’t tell us it’s hard to please God without faith, or that it’s challenging to please God without faith. It says it’s impossible to please God without faith (reference Hebrews 11:6). Let me say it this way, it is not possible to please God unless we’re walking in faith. Logic would dictate that if we’re walking in faith, we’re pleasing God.
If I’m going to be introspective, I guess I can honestly admit I talk (and write) about faith and giving a lot. However, I’m not compelled to change, it’s who I am. I am a specific part of the body of Christ. I wouldn’t expect everyone to act, believe, or speak like me anymore than I would expect my ear to act like my foot. Both have important but vastly different roles in my life, and I wouldn’t want to be without either.
I would encourage you, Dear Reader, to walk by faith into your role in the body of Christ.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.