Luke 11
I’m not referring to tangible hand-me-downs like an outgrown pair of jeans. I’m referring to a deed of truth and faith, handed down to each generation by example.
Deuteronomy 6:7 tells us in the form of a command that this kind of hand-me-down is a must.
Now, here in Luke 11, we see a beautiful illustration in the opening verses.
11:1 — One day it happened that Jesus was praying in a certain place, and after he had finished, one of his disciples said, “Lord, teach us how to pray …”
There it is. What an impact. Did you see it? One of Jesus’ disciples observed Jesus in prayer and was so impacted by what he observed that he saw a deficiency in his own prayer life by comparison.
Then he said (putting it in my own words), “Jesus, teach us how to connect with God the way you do it.”
Hand down the genuineness of you’re faith by intentional example.
Each new generation runs the risk of developing a faith and an understanding of God that has holes in it. They need the demonstration of truth and genuineness from the previous generations to saturate their lives.
How do we hand it down? Take them by the hands and pray for them. Read or paraphrase biblical events that relate to where and how we live.
The Christian life is truly unique. We get to hand down our hand-me-downs and expand our own wardrobe at the same time. As we demonstrate our faith before others, our faith continues to grow.
So, would you like to be a stronger Christian? Start investing yourself in others today. Spiritual hand-me-downs are the best kind!
As you have opportunity this Christmas, share the story of the Christ child, the crucified one. Hand it down my friend, Merry Christmas!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.