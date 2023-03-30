Please read Acts, chapter 2, for this article, and pay close attention to verses 37-41.
This is the Day of Pentecost; the 50th day after the Passover. Also, this day is the first day of the church being established, or the beginning of the kingdom of Christ here upon this earth. Christ now reigns over the world through His Church; this is His kingdom. Christ influences the world in morality and righteousness through the church and His Word. The world hates the church because of this. Christ reigns over the church through His Word. He has given instructions on how we are to organize the church, finance the church, and how to worship within the church, and how to live holy lives within this world. Future references to the church or to the kingdom speaks of them as now being in existence.
Peter preaches that first gospel sermon and 3,000 believe and are baptized for the remission of sin, “and the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved,” Acts 2:47b.
Now let’s go back to verse 39: “For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call.”
Let’s now investigate the word promise. What promise was Peter referring to that they all would have common knowledge of, from the prophesies of the Old Testament? Apparently, they were expecting a promise to be fulfilled and could easily be understood.
This prophecy began in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve after the woman ate the fruit and gave to Adam to eat.
“And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed: it shall bruise thy head, and thou shall bruise his heel,” Genesis 3:15.
This prophesy is fulfilled in Christ and his crucifixion. Especially in Revelation 12 is the picture of this happening when Satan and his angels get thrown out of heaven. Satan has suffered a major blow to the head now. His authority to accuse the faithful has been eliminated. Satan’s wound was to the head because he lost his place to accuse the faithful before God’s throne. We look at the book of Job and see Satan accusing Job before God. Now, according to Revelation 12, Satan cannot accuse the faithful around the throne of God. Satan’s domain now is here upon this earth, and wow, he is busy as the world is going to hell, except for those who believe in Christ and are faithful to Him and His teachings. Christ, in contrast, suffered a bruise to the heel. He was resurrected from the dead and is victorious over death.
Another prophecy and promise is given in Genesis 12:1-3: “Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will show thee: and I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: and I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curses thee: and in these shall all families of the earth be blessed.”
There are actually five promises here in these verses.
1. That Abram would be blessed from God and his name would be made great.
2. That Abram and his descendants would be made into a great nation numerically.
3. That this nation would receive a land given to them from God.
4. That God would bless those who bless Abram and curse those who curse Abram.
5. Through Abram, all nations of the earth would be blessed.
The first four promises to Abram were all fulfilled during the days of Joshua.
“And the Lord gave unto Israel all the land which he sware to give unto their fathers; and they possessed it, and dwelt therein. And the Lord gave them rest round about, according to all that he sware unto their fathers; and they stood not a man of all their enemies before them; the Lord delivered all their enemies into their hand. There failed not ought of any good thing which the Lord had spoken unto the House of Israel; all came to pass,” Joshua 21:43-45.
Israel was now a great nation numerically and they possessed a great land. As the conquering process took place, we have read where God blessed those who blessed Israel and cursed those in opposition to Israel. Abram’s name had become great indeed.
Promise number 5 had not been fulfilled as of yet until the time of Jesus upon this earth. Jesus reconciled both Jews and Gentiles to God. God created all men and wants all men to be saved and to come to a knowledge of Him. So this promise is that all nations of the earth will be blessed through the seed of Abram and that also the head of Satan would be bruised through this seed of woman. We are now reunited with God spiritually through Jesus Christ.
There are over a hundred prophesies concerning Christ. The term Christ in Greek is the same as Messiah in Hebrew. So when you read in the New Testament of our Lord Jesus Christ, this term exalts Jesus as our Lord or Master above all other names. It designates Jesus who was born of woman (a human) as fulfilling the prophesies of the Messiah. Jesus is the Messiah as prophesied in the Old Testament. This is the promise fulfilled in Acts 2:39.
The promise is to the Jews and their children, and to all who are afar off (the Gentiles); to all who will call upon the name of the Lord. Those who call upon the name of the Lord were those who previously were baptized for the remission of sin. They are calling upon Jesus to save their soul and to restore them back to God’s grace through their faith and obedience. Faith, grace, hope, works, and whatever else has expectations of man to be right with God. Are you right with God?
This promise of Jesus as the seed of woman and also as the seed of Abram fulfills the following promises.
1. He bruised the head of Satan, Satan lost a lot of authority. He no longer is before God accusing the faithful.
2. The seed of Abram to bless the world. All the world can be made right with God through Jesus Christ.
3. Both Jew and Gentile receive the benefits of the sacrifice of Jesus and being made one with God through faith and obedience to His word.
Ira Goforth handed me some ideas and scriptures for this article. I appreciate him doing so. Will you please come worship with us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.