It’s always changing, but yet has the same effect: There’s a move to separate us one from another. Sometimes it’s politically driven, sometimes it socioeconomically. Sometimes it’s race driven, sometimes it’s gender. Sometimes it’s about sexual orientation, sometimes it’s about bathrooms. Whatever it is, it’s designed to drive a wedge between us.
I mean, I get it when it happens in the world, but it seems to be infecting our churches, as well. The tactics used against non-Christians seem just as effective against Christians these days.
It ain’t supposed to be this way.
Of all people, followers of Jesus should pull together, not apart.
The Apostle Paul told us our fight was not with flesh and blood (reference Ephesians 6:12), yet here we are biting and devouring one another (reference Galatians 5:15), running the risk of being consumed by our infighting.
Again I say, it ought not be this way.
In the final days of His earthly ministry, Jesus prayed for our unity, “I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in Me through their word; that they all may be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You; that they also may be one in Us, that the world may believe that You sent Me. And the glory which You gave Me I have given them, that they may be one just as We are one: I in them, and You in Me; that they may be made perfect in one, and that the world may know that You have sent Me, and have loved them as You have loved Me” (John 17:20-23 [NKJV]).
It is God’s will for us to be united, not divided. It’s always been that way.
King David wrote a psalm that began, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity” (Psalm 133:1 [NKJV])!
Division comes through envy and strife.
Or as the brother of Jesus wrote, “For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work” (James 3:16).
Are you jealous of your brother or sister? Do you desire their house, their spouse, their job, or their car? Are you questioning God as to why you don’t have the same things? Perhaps you are allowing envy into your life.
Or are you mad with someone about something? Does it involve the wearing of masks? Does it involve a vaccine (or lack thereof)? Perhaps you are allowing strife in your life.
Once envying and strife are in operation, confusion and every evil work will follow. The interesting thing about James’ statement (reference James 3:16) is the word “every,” as in every evil work. He didn’t say some. He didn’t say a few. He said there will be confusion in every evil work.
The Apostle Paul explained it to the church at Corinth this way, “For you are still (unspiritual, having the nature) of the flesh (under the control of ordinary impulses). For as long as (there are) envying and jealousy and wrangling and factions among you, are you not unspiritual and of the flesh, behaving yourselves after a human standard and like mere (unchanged) men” (1 Corinthians 3:3 [AMPC])?
Our goal as followers of Christ is the unity of faith. And the goal of those in leadership over us should be to bring us into that unity and knowledge of the Son of God (reference Ephesians 4:11-16).
However, not all ministers heed Paul’s admonition. There are leaders out there that espouse wisdom, but their wisdom is not from God. Make no mistake, the Bible does refer to it as wisdom, but the wisdom they preach, “… does not descend from above, but is earthly, sensual, demonic” (James 3:15 [NKJV]).
These are the kind of ministers we should avoid. But how will we know one from another?
Paul warned his protégé, Timothy, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (2 Timothy 4:3-4).
Do those you allow to speak into your life speak the truth of God’s Word? Or are they preaching fancy sounding words, words that appeal to your intellect and psyche only?
I don’t know about you, but I need to be reminded of God’s Word on a continual basis. And the truths that rub my flesh the wrong way? I need to hear them more often. They’re the ones that, through the grace of God, are going to change my flesh and my thinking, aligning it with God’s will.
I hope, Dear Reader, that you will realize we’re called to love one another. Don’t play into the devil’s tricks, using worldly concerns to separate us from the very people we’re called to love.
I’ll leave you with this passage from James:
“Who is wise and understanding among you? Let him show by good conduct that his works are done in the meekness of wisdom. But if you have bitter envy and self-seeking in your hearts, do not boast and lie against the truth. This wisdom does not descend from above, but is earthly, sensual, demonic. For where envy and self-seeking exist, confusion and every evil thing are there. But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy. Now the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace” (James 3:13-18 [NKJV]).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
