Jesus Talks With a Samaritan Woman
John 4:7-15, 28-30, 39-41
I. Jesus’ Request of the Samaritan Woman (John 4:7-8)
Observe, the tragic story of the Samaritans and the contempt in which that unfortunate people were held by the Jews endow this incident with the deepest interest. Following the capture of the 10 northern tribes by Shalmaneser (722 B.C.), the cities and villages of Samaria were totally depopulated and left to the wild beasts. Not wishing to let the land lie idle, the king of Assyria repopulated the area with people from Babylon, among other areas under his realm. These “new inhabitants” brought their old idol worship with them, but they were introduced to the Jewish Scriptures in the following manner: The people were troubled by the marauding wild beasts, and the king of Assyria decided that the trouble might have been due to the new settlers having neglected the "god of the land." So he dispatched one of the captive priests of Israel to enlighten the people and thus the Samaritans came into possession of the Pentateuch, the only part of the Hebrew Bible which they accepted. They set up a system of religion based partially upon the Pentateuch, but containing also a number of foreign elements.
When the “Jews” rebuilt the temple, following the captivity of the southern tribes, the “Samaritans” desired to help, but were rebuffed. Animosity and hatred multiplied and, at the time here spoken of, Jews had no dealings with Samaritans (although they traded with them) and, when the hierarchy referred to Jesus Christ as a "Samaritan," they meant to as an insult, not a compliment. Thusly, it is a matter of wonder and awe that the Dayspring from on High should have bestowed upon a woman of this unfortunate people the honor of the ensuing interview.
“Give me to drink” (verse 7) - Our Lord’s request of this woman placed him in the position of one requesting a favor, and by such a gesture assumed a social equality with her which astonished her and led to the conversation that followed. Jesus here did for her only what he did for all of wretched and fallen humanity; for he came from heaven to become a man, to take upon him the form of a servant, and to die for the sins of the whole world. (Coffman Commentary)
II. The Samaritan Woman’s Response (John 4:9)
Calvin explained that the woman’s response was more of a reproach, by which she retorts upon our Lord, “How is that you being a Jew make this request of me, a Samaritan [and a woman at that]?”
This in and of itself is the contempt which was generally entertained by Jesus’ nation and own people, the Jews. For the Samaritans were known to have been the scum of a people gathered from among foreigners. Having corrupted the worship of God, and introduced many spurious and wicked ceremonies, they were justly regarded by the Jews with detestation. For this reason, Christ, when he first sends the Apostles to proclaim the Gospel, forbids them to turn aside to the Samaritans (Matthew 10:5).
III. Jesus Discusses Liquid Water Versus Living Water (John 4:10-15)
In this verse, our Lord proceeds to use the opportunity which the woman’s question affords Him. He passes over for the present her expression of surprise at a Jew speaking to a Samaritan. He begins by exciting her curiosity and raising her expectations, by speaking of something within her reach which He calls "living water." The first step to take with a careless sinner after his attention has been arrested is to produce on his or her mind the impression that we can tell them of something to their advantage within their reach. There is a certain vagueness in our Lord’s words which exhibit His consummate wisdom. A systematic statement of doctrinal truth would have been thrown away at this stage of the woman’s feeling. The general and figurative language which our Lord employed (that of water) was exactly calculated to arouse her imagination, and to lead her on to further inquiry (as it rightly did). (Ryle)
IV. The Samaritan Woman Delivers a Life-giving Message (John 4:28-30)
The missionary spirit of the woman, in this verse, deserves special notice. Having found Christ herself, she invites others to come and be acquainted with Him. As one theologian put it, this woman became "the apostle of the Samaritans." Let it be noted that her words are simple in the extreme. She enters into no argument. She only asks the men to "come and see." This, after all, is often the best way of dealing with souls. A bold invitation to come and make trial of the Gospel often produces more effect than the most elaborate arguments in support of its doctrines.
V. The Townspeople Respond (John 4:39-41)
Verse 39, “many believed,” and verse 40, “invited him to stay,” and verse 41, “many more believed,” summarizes the Samaritan villagers’ response.
Christ in the Text: Jesus answered and said unto her, If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water. - John 4:10
