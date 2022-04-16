Have you ever found yourself engrossed in the circumstances of life? Multiple situations that need your time or attention swarm you like bees. It could be bad things like a sick child, a car in the shop, and a funeral to attend. Or it could be good things like a child’s upcoming prom, their graduation, and a relative’s wedding. Regardless of whether it’s good or bad, it’s easy to get caught up in the minutia of the day.
When this happens, it’s nothing for us to minimize the impact the Word of God and His presence can have in our lives. It’s easy to concentrate our thoughts and meditations on upcoming events and neglect the One that truly matters.
I am no exception. Life lately has gotten hectic. My siblings and I are in the process of selling my parents’ home and dealing with the contents within. At the same time, my wife and I are planning to relocate her parents closer to us. All the while I work full time, support the church, play trumpet, and write this column. Oh, and yard work; yard work is back in season (but that’s my exercise, so I don’t mind it).
Recently, I awoke with this Word on my mind, “My yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
It was as if there was no other room for any other thought and like I was hearing it for the first time.
Admittedly, I was spending way more time than necessary trying to coordinate and schedule all the upcoming life events. If I was a computer, you would say I had too many programs open, and it was affecting the ability of the processor to function.
Back to my early morning thought of yokes and burdens.
I went looking for my Bible and found the passage, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).
It didn’t take me meditating long on this promise before I realized, if Jesus says His yoke is easy and His burden is light, then why am I overly concerned with upcoming events? I decided to take the pressure off myself and trust Him to bring things to pass.
Once I made that decision, I sensed His peace engulf me. I relaxed knowing everything will be alright.
Like anyone else, I want to plan and understand everything about my life. At least as much as is possible. And I like to feel like I am in control. Don’t get me wrong, I am in control, but trusting in Him means I have to let him have the reins, which can leave me feeling out of control.
However, I am reminded of what King Solomon wrote, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5,6).
If I can leave you with anything, Dear Reader, it’s this: The Lord loves you more than you love yourself. And He wants good for you. When you feel overwhelmed with life, turn to Him. Be honest with Him, hear what He has to say, trust in Him, and then relax knowing everything will be alright.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
