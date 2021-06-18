Since we are celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday, it may be a good time to give honor to my father. However, since he and my mom just celebrated 65 years of marriage, it’s hard to celebrate one without the other. Their marriage has been an example to all those who follow after them.
Some of you know I’m a numbers geek (and if you didn’t, you’re about to learn), so I find it interesting the number of years of marriage my siblings and I have combined. Of my brother and sister, I was the first to marry; my wife and I have been married now for 34 years. My sister was married the following year; she and her husband have been married 33 years. My brother, the oldest, was married the following year, giving he and his wife 32 years of marriage. Between the three of us that’s 99 years of marriage.
On a side note, my parents had no grandchildren until we had our oldest. From then on, it was Katy bar the door. Within 10 years, my parents had 10 grandchildren. Now some of the grandchildren have spouses and children of their own. To be honest, I have no clue how many years of marriage are between the lot of them. But suffice it to say, between my parents and their offspring, we are closing in on 200 years of marriage.
Here’s to my parents for setting such an example of marital fidelity and devotion.
In addition to their marriage, my parents have been a pillar in their church, Hampton Roads Baptist Church. They were married there not long after the church was founded and established and have been members in good standing ever since.
For as long as I can remember, my dad has been a deacon in the church and, for quite a stretch, he was head deacon every other year. (They had a rule that no one could be head deacon for longer than a year and then you had to step down for at least a year. My dad was reelected head deacon every other year.) Additionally, he has been a trustee, but I have no clue how long he has served in that role. But in that, he is leading by example once again. Allow me to elaborate.
The church has now been in existence for 78 years. However, over the last decade or two, the average age of the congregation has been slowly increasing and folks have either been dying or leaving (there is a lot of military personnel in the Hampton Roads area; it is a very transitory population). Add in the effects of a COVID shutdown and the church can simply no longer afford to keep the doors open.
I found out through a friend of my parents (who is also a Facebook friend) that the church voted to give the building over, lock, stock, and barrel, to a growing church looking to establish a satellite campus in the area. As one of the few trustees, I know my dad was instrumental in this decision. And I suspect it wasn’t easy for him.
After all, this church was a part of him. He was married there. He saw all his children baptized there. His only daughter was married there, as well. He has sung in the choir probably longer than anyone else. He has been a Sunday school teacher and, at times, has even filled in at the pulpit. He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, fixing and repairing almost anything within his capability (and there seems to be nothing he can’t fix). Plus, my mom and him have even spent time landscaping and maintaining the church grounds.
With a lifetime of devotion not only to the congregation, but also to the facility, how can you hand over the keys to someone else?
This is the legacy my parents are leaving: Allow a heritage to continue and bow out gracefully.
My dad and mom could have lobbied to continue the church no matter what. But they are both in their eighties. I have seen them tithe to the church my entire life, so I know they are financially invested. But maintaining a facility (e.g., heating and cooling, property taxes, building maintenance, etc.) is a burden that must be shared by many to be feasible.
However, instead of closing the doors and putting the building up for sale, they have opted to allow a church with similar beliefs to adopt them. The church will transition to an established congregation who has been looking for an additional home in the area. The doors remain open. The few remaining congregants can continue their Sunday morning routine without interruption. However, now there will be others to shoulder the burden of the property.
My dad can turn over his mantel and rest in the fact that the church will continue preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, which may be one of the last significant acts of my earthly father. You see, his doctor gave him a bad report earlier this year. Plus, as he approaches 90 years old, he recognizes his days on this earth are limited. Instead of mourning his situation, he is putting things right as much as is within him.
Our routine visits to Virginia seem to be more purposed, more pointed. What needs to be done around the house? What can one of us do to help? My dad, again with the reputation of fixing anything, is now allowing others to do for him. It is an interesting transition but, again, my parents are approaching it gracefully.
Will this be my last Father’s Day post? Not by a long shot. Will it be the last time I have my father with me on Father’s Day? No. Again, not by a long shot. Regardless of whether he is here on this earth or has joined the great cloud of witnesses (reference Hebrews 12:1), I will always have him in my heart.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
