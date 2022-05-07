“So he went out and followed him, and did not know that what was done by the angel was real, but thought he was seeing a vision.” — Acts 12:9 NKJV
“And as Peter knocked at the door of the gate, a girl named Rhoda came to answer. When she recognized Peter’s voice, because of her gladness she did not open the gate, but ran in and announced that Peter stood before the gate. But they said to her, “You are beside yourself!” Yet she kept insisting that it was so. So they said, “It is his angel.”” — Acts 12:13-15 NKJV
“But as it is written: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”” — I Corinthians 2:9 NKJV
“In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” — John 14:2 NKJV
I grew up hearing about it, seeing pictures of it and the descriptions that I heard from first hand visitors often included phrases like: “Pictures don’t do it justice” or “I just can’t tell you how magnificent it really is.”
They were talking about the Grand Canyon. I listened, I saw the pics, I knew that it was 277 miles long, 18 miles wide and one mile deep. I had images in my head based on specific and accurate information.
I had it ... till one day I finally got to visit it for myself. I realized that even with the information, I couldn’t really get the impact without my own personal experience of it.
Even though I had accurate info, I had seen pictures and heard the testimonies, when I finally walked up to the edge and beheld its glory for myself, it was simply beyond belief.
In Acts 12 we find at least two beyond belief moments. In the first, Peter has been incarcerated. He’s not in a modern justice center, but likely in a dungeon.
Cold and damp at night, dark, moldy and stinking in the day. To break out would only free him from a single cell. Outside it he would still be encapsulated inside the prison campus. Guards (plural) on him, chains binding him, he’s not going anywhere unless God sends a miracle.
He can you know! God was and is a miracle working God. Peter had seen Him do miracles ... bigger than this ... many times.
So I find it very interesting to discover that Peter thought he was dreaming when God removed his chains and opened the gate to set him free.
You know he wanted freedom. You know he must have prayed for freedom.
Still, for some reason I don’t fully understand, he was not able to immediately process that God had indeed set him free.
The shoe on the other foot has a group of believers praying for Peter’s protection and release. While they are gathered for this specific purpose they are told that ol’ Pete himself is knocking at the door wanting in.
How did they respond? They said to Rhoda, uh uh, no way! They prayed with great faith but when the bread in the oven gets brown they let doubt take control of their mouth ... uh uh, no way. It can’t be Peter because he’s in prison.
It was, just for a moment, beyond belief.
I added 1 Corinthians 2:9 and John 14:2 because we are no different from Peter, we are no different from the faithful pray-ers. We have read about heaven, we’ve heard about heaven, we’ve pictured it in our mind based on accurate information.
We not only hope, we have confidence in the promises of God that we will see it one day and we have mental images of what it will be like. These images are formulated by biblical descriptions.
Golden streets, pearl gates, jasper walls, the river of life flowing, Christ Himself being the light that radiates throughout, illuminating every inch, removing every shadow.
Do we know these things? Sure we do.
Today, in this troubled world that we live in, let’s not just dream of that perfect place where every pain is cast aside and all things are made by our Master, let’s remember that the half hasn’t been told. Let’s focus for just a moment on 1 Corinthians 2:9 and know that even though this life is swiftly passing by like a vapor that quickly vanishes, heaven is going to be BEYOND BELIEF!
The lion will lay down by the lamb — peace, no more sickness. Heart disease? No. Diabetes? No. Cancer? Absolutely not! COVID-19? Not in my new home!
No more tears! No sorrow, no suffering, no betrayal, no loneliness, no hunger, no fear, no danger, no more heartache! I don’t know about you but I’m about to get plugged in! Glory!
We have reason to be joyful even in these troubled times. Keep your eye on the prize for it is guaranteed to be ... beyond belief!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
