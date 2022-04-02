Steven, a servant of Christ Jesus the Son of God, to the Church that resides at Athens. Grace, peace and hope to you from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Beloved saints, I gave diligence last week to write to you concerning the issue of teachability. The Pharisees, particularly in Mark 7, were used as my point of guidance on this matter. Now, allow me to continue this subject and let these words sink down into your ears:
The Pharisees were resistant to any change whatsoever — they clung to their traditions, and they made the word of God void in their lives and the lives of others by doing so. They thought they had truth in their traditions and what they had always been taught, but the scriptures had hidden in them great mysterious truths concerning the Christ, but their hearts were closed to further growth; because of this they did not recognize Him when He came.
The scriptures say that God came to His own in Jesus, but His own received Him not. They were not reachable. Let us ask ourselves today — are we? Are we reachable with the truth, or do we make it of no effect by our tradition? When presented with the truth, are we open and teachable? Or are we closed off to future growth?
Saints, I declare to you this day that we must never stop growing and learning. We must be open to change. Not change regarding the truth, but change in our unscriptural traditions that hold us back. If we aren’t, then it is impossible for us to grow, yet it is imperative for us that we must grow in Christ. Jesus taught us that we must be born again; our minds and ways of life must be renewed, and we are charged with beginning a new life with Him. When we are born again, we are like infants when it comes to understanding the spiritual things and in relational knowledge of our Heavenly Father.
Similarly, to natural growth, we must also mature spiritually. What I mean to say is that we must grow up in the things of God! We must not stay babes forever. God has begun a good work in us, and He is looking to complete it at the day of Christ — but we must be willing to let Him and grow in understanding and the truth. Verily, saints, I tell you even if you are teachable, before you can grow, you’ve at least got to show up to your chosen place of worship when the teaching is taking place.
Further, in modern America, people have gotten the purpose of the weekly gathering confused. Many think that our weekly gathering is about their worship experience, about feeling good, getting an emotional high of some sort, or some sort of program that is offered. However, our meeting is about serving and learning — of God and one another. It’s about Him and not us!
It’s not the pastor’s job or the choir leader’s job, or the deacon’s or anybody’s job, when we come together in the assembly to drum up emotion in you and make you feel close to God. Being close to God starts with you every day of the week. The scriptures say to draw near to God and he will draw near to you. The purpose of coming together with all the saints is to fellowship in the love of Christ, to thank him and worship him corporately, to pray together, help one another and serve one another.
These days people bounce from church congregation to church congregation looking for how they can be served, but coming together is about serving one another and growing in the spirit. Growing in our walk with Christ, growing up as mature Christians — off the milk and on to the meat.
So, let me ask: Are you teachable or are you stuck in your ways?
“Well, this is how papaw believed” (or Mom or Dad, etc.) just will not cut it!
Quite frankly, we should only care about what the Holy Scriptures say and the correct interpretation thereof.
We must be teachable if we are going to grow in our faith and we have to allow the Lord Jesus to lead us in that.
Otherwise, we are no better than stiff-necked sheep of whom Stephen said, “always did resist the Holy Ghost.”
Did not Jesus say that the Spirit would lead and guide us into all truth? That’s why God gave Apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers.
I want to close my correspondence with you by these two verses: Hosea 4:6 says — “My people perish from a lack of knowledge,” and Proverbs 29:18 — “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
Saints, we must have our eyes open to the truth, for no man will grow as a Christian with His eyes and ears shut. Indeed, God does not want us to stay as babes forever. He wants us to grow, learn and understand; to be drawn near to Him and know Him more.
Now is the time to seek Him.
The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.