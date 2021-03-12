Dear Reader, a good friend and fellow church member, Jim Johnston, messaged me a couple of weeks ago.
He regularly reads my columns, which lately have been about wealth, and admitted he was, “challenged right now, on how to reconcile some things regarding prosperity and the persecuted church.”
He shared with me some links, such as to The Voices of the Martyrs and the story of Richard Wurmbrand. (If you are interested, you can Google “The Voices of the Martyrs” and learn more about both.)
There does seem to be a disconnect between the gospel and martyrdom. On the one hand, we have the gospel, or the good news of the substitutionary act of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection; whereas he suffered on the cross, and paid the penalty of sin, poverty, and disease so we don’t have to.
On the other hand, we learn of Christians who were slaughtered because they would not renounce their faith. They sacrificed their lives instead of denying the Lord.
The obvious question is: Where was their faith? Why were they murdered for their beliefs? And what does that say about American Christianity?
I am compelled to preface the rest of my article with the following disclaimer: There are times, when questioned, I will give an answer that I know came straight from the throne of God, because I wasn’t smart enough to think of it.
I might even jokingly say, “Thus saith the Lord.”
There are other times, when questioned, I realize I am giving an opinion. My reply is not from an unction I have received from the Holy Spirit; it is simply because I have spent a lot of time in the Bible, around godly people, and I have an educated belief.
In these cases, I’m apt to say, “This isn’t a thus saith the Lord. This is a thus saith Tim.”
Today’s column is not a thus saith the Lord, it is a thus saith Tim. I would ask that after you have read it, you pray to see if the Lord interprets it to you differently.
First, I must point out, I was born in the most prosperous time in history, in the most prosperous nation on the face of the earth. I have enjoyed things in my life of which kings of old could only dream, things many of us take for granted: Refrigeration, electric lights, indoor plumbing, air conditioning, and safe heat.
From the local grocer, I can purchase just about any type of fruit or vegetable grown anywhere in the world. Spices, once a worldly treasure, are now just another aisle in the store. There is virtually no traditional dish prepared on any continent on the planet that I can’t learn to prepare in my own home.
I can cross great distances in a relatively short amount of time. What may have been a week’s voyage across the ocean a hundred years ago is one plane ride today. Virtually every American can get in a car and travel miles from their home without even thinking about it. We are blessed almost beyond measure.
And with this blessing has come extraordinarily little persecution. I can boldly attend church, proudly proclaim my faith, and espouse my beliefs without fear of government interference or retribution. What little harassment I have received (e.g., by those that disagree with me via social media) is nothing to be compared with the martyrs that have gone before us.
Martyrdom is a foreign concept to most American Christians. I am no exception.
A reading of John Foxe’s “Foxe’s Book of Martyrs” educated me to the sufferings of the believers of the early church and saints throughout the ages. And it raises the question: Are we called to be martyrs? Everyone must answer that question for themselves.
Historical accounts of the New Testament disciples offer us differing paths.
The Apostle Paul proclaimed, “I only know that in every city the Holy Spirit warns me that prison and hardships are facing me” (Acts 20:23 (NIV)).
Agabus warned Paul of the coming persecution and those with him begged Paul to stay, to which Paul responded, “Why are you weeping and breaking my heart? I am ready not only to be bound, but also to die in Jerusalem for the name of the Lord Jesus” (Acts 21:13 (NIV)).
Traditional church history tells us Paul was later beheaded in Rome.
On the other hand, they could not kill the Apostle John. While it is not recorded in the Bible, history says they threw John in a vat of boiling oil, but it did not kill him. Hence, they banished him to the Isle of Patmos, a prison island, where he later wrote the book of Revelations and died of old age.
In Hebrews 11, in addition to the great tales of faith, we are also provided with an account of the believers who stood their ground and suffered because of it.
But the chapter is summarized with a reminder of the change in the situation for the New Testament disciples, “And all these, having obtained a good testimony through faith, did not receive the promise, God having provided something better for us, that they should not be made perfect apart from us” (Hebrews 11:39-40 (NKJV)).
We have promises afforded us today that were not available to those who walked this earth before Jesus came. It’s incumbent upon us to use those advantages for the furtherance of the kingdom of God, which by default will improve our situation, as well.
And finally, I believe the Lord isn’t looking for people who will die for Him, He’s looking for people who will live for Him.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
