Admittedly, I don’t know everything. I don’t even know a lot. But I do like learning, and I appreciate you accompanying me on my journey of discovery.
As some of you know, I am helping the congregation at Ascension Life Church of Athens by expanding into Madisonville. We are currently meeting in an older church building (located at 112 Gibson White Circle in Madisonville) on Wednesday evenings. If you’re interested in visiting, we start at 6:30 p.m. and you are more than welcome to join us.
I recently taught one Wednesday evening and I found myself talking about the spiritual aspect of man. And if you’ve read many of my posts, you know this is a topic I frequently address. I’m striving to understand more about it, and the more I teach on it, the more God reveals to me. Allow me to begin with the basics.
You are a spirit creature, you have a soul, and you live in a body. Your body gives you access to this physical realm. Once you use it up and wear it out, your relatives will bury it (or cremate it). I hope you have accomplished whatever you wanted to do in this world, because at that point it will be too late. Without a living body, you cannot do anything here.
Your soul is a different story. I’ve heard it said our soul contains our mind, will, and emotions. I like that definition; it’s easy for me to understand. Our mind is our capacity to think and reason, while our will is a function of the decisions and choices we make. I think everyone understands emotions, or maybe I should say everyone could describe one.
So, what is it about our spirit? How do I pinpoint it? How do I know the difference between my spirit and my soul? How do I distinguish between what I think in my mind versus what I perceive in my spirit? I contend, apart from God’s word, you cannot.
“For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12 [NKJV]).
Did you catch that phrase, “… piercing even to the division of soul and spirit”?
It is the Word of God that will help to differentiate between them.
I have found the more of God’s Word I allow in me, the more I realize the difference between the functions of my mind versus my spirit. I think and reason with my mind, but reasoning doesn’t produce faith.
We know, “Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God” (Romans 10:17).
But sometimes the Word of God doesn’t make any sense to my mind, my natural reasoning.
How can speaking to a mountain cause it to move?
Yet this is exactly what Jesus told us to do: “For assuredly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says” (Mark 11:23 [NKJV]).
If we speak and believe, anything is possible.
Many will say, “Those scriptures don’t make sense!”
However, those scriptures will make faith.
Faith is not a function of our reasoning.
Jesus didn’t say “… does not doubt in his head, but thinks that those things he says will be done …”
No, He said to keep the doubt out of your heart and believe the things you say.
You may be wondering, what’s this got to do with your mind or your brain? Good question. You may have noticed, like any preacher, I start down one path but end up on another. I’ll try to get back to the subject.
Your brain is an organ of the body. When you die, it dies. Your brain is utilized to process information in this natural realm. Your mind is an organ of the soul. It will be with you forever. It processes information from both the natural and the spiritual realm. Some of you may be looking for a scriptural reference; consider the story of the rich man and Lazarus.
“It came to pass that the beggar died and was carried by the angels to Abraham’s presence. The rich man also died and was buried. In Hades, being in torment, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham from a distance and Lazarus in his presence. So he cried out, ‘Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue. For I am tormented in this flame” (Luke 16:22-24 [MEV]).
Notice that the rich man could see in Hades, he had eyes. He felt heat and had a tongue. And he was tormented. We know he’s dead, yet he can see, taste, and feel. All these, while typically considered functions of the body, were sensed by the rich man’s mind as they occurred to his spirit.
Is there a point to my ramblings? Yes, Dear Reader. I hope you come to understand the difference between your spirit and soul, that you would know when you are simply thinking something in your mind versus believing something in your spirit; that you would have a deeper revelation of who God is and this wonderful salvation to which we have been called.
I have more to say, but time and space limit me. In other words, the deadline is pressing, and I’ve written about enough words for this week’s article. Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.