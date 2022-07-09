Have you ever seriously considered the very beginning of time as far as we humans are concerned? How that the earth was without form and void and full of darkness, Genesis 1:1-2? Although we may not understand all about the creation, we must take and appreciate what we do know and what the Good Lord has provided for us.
We see God at work throughout these first few verses of Scripture. Six days of creation and all was complete. Everything since then originated from that original creation. The mixing of chemicals to create new chemicals, and the mixing of metals to create new metals.
The Lord did an amazing job at His creation.
The crowning creation was man, made on the sixth day, to rule over God’s creation. Man is very powerful compared to all the other creatures of the earth due to the intellect of man, his reasoning abilities, and the ability to understand and to work together. Yet man in his greatness is also weak and vulnerable in many areas like in comparison to size and strength to that of a lion, or elephant, or alligator. Man is also vulnerable to small things as in bacteria, viruses, and diseases. Yet man has learned how to overcome these things for the most part. A lot of the problems of man now come from mankind himself. The practice of unhealthy or unsanitary conditions, or the failure to practice common sense safety measures.
As we look at the beginning of creation and try to understand all that took place on six days, the Scriptures actually give us very little detail. Just a quick reference to what God created on each day of the week, and then rested on the seventh day, meaning God has not created anything since then. God’s creation was completed.
We look at the plants and the animal life and understand that God created everything capable of reproduction, as in man or beast, birds or fish, insects or plant life. God created Adam and Eve as adults capable of reproduction, just like the animals. Man and woman at creation perhaps appeared to be 20 or 30 years of age.
We don’t have those details, perhaps even older. The point is that man and the animals were fully grown and able to take care of themselves. Man was also able to tend the garden, which God had given them responsibilities to take care of.
This brings us to another point, in that God created a full mature adult earth, if I may use that term in applying it to the earth. Earth had everything that man needed to survive and to prosper.
For instance, oil was in the ground then, and diamonds had already been created for the purpose of man. Earth might appear as being millions or billions of years old although it may now in our time only be a few thousands of years old.
That is right — the earth may only be 10,000 years old. I know this goes against everything that science has taught us. Science has very little consideration of God and often goes against the teachings of God. Evolution is not science, none of it is true. It is totally ridiculous. It is much easier to believe in creation than in evolution. Yet evolution is tried to be passed on as true science, and is a fake. Evolution is anti-God.
As we look closer to the creation of man, we notice that man was made from the dust of the earth. We also are taught that man will return to the dust of the earth upon his death. This is truly an amazing fact. Everything that man is, as a human, comes from the dust of the ground. All animal and plant life come from the good earth. We then as humans process the food, either plant or animal life, through our bodies. The energy is absorbed and the waste is disposed of. We are what we eat. We eat foods that contain the vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and various chemicals that the body needs to remain healthy. When we fail to eat properly, then the body becomes weakened and more likely to be diseased and experience all types of problems.
God’s instructions to Moses were to promote health to the body. There are many cleansing laws contained within the teachings of God through Moses to protect God’s people from disease. For instance, the practice of isolation of a diseased person outside the camp until the priest announced him or her as being clean; foods not to be eaten such as pork were forbidden perhaps because it was not understood that pigs contain parasites which were deadly if eaten and not fully cooked. God gave instructions for man on how to live healthy and practice cleanliness.
Not only instructions on how to be healthy, but also how to be right with God and one another.
Spiritual blessings are abundant within the Word of God. I know you have heard the expression that God created man and then left man with an owner’s manual on how to live and prosper.
The greatest part of the Scriptures is dealing with man’s relationship with God. The first and greatest commandment is to love God with all your strength, mind, body, and soul. The second greatest command is to love your fellow human being. We are here to help benefit each other and to assist each other in any way possible. We are our brother’s keeper, spiritually and physically.
How can we believe in God and fail to understand the importance of reading that owner’s manual of life. We live in busy times I know. I am busy all the time.
We must take the time to read God’s message to man and to seek understanding. Just read the Bible and study for yourself. Try not to let the teachings of man confuse you. Seek to know the truth of God’s Word. God wants the best of life for His people. All spiritual blessings flow through Christ Jesus our Lord.
If there is an area of study that you are interested in and I can be of assistance, please let me know. I will not force any doctrine upon you, but try to show Bible references to the truth of God’s Word.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.