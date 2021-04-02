Dear Reader, I thought about titling today’s column, “The Ultimate Exchange,” because that’s exactly why we are able to celebrate the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He didn’t just pay the price for all of our sin, but He took our place for everything we need to succeed in this life.
Today, I want to focus on the verse, “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5).
First, allow me to remind you of something vitally important: The triune nature of man. We are spirit beings, we have a soul, and we live in a body.
The Apostle Paul noted this in his letter to the church at Thessalonica, “And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Thessalonians 5:23).
The writer of Hebrews pointed out that only the Word of God can help us to distinguish between the spirit and soul.
“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12).
“Brother Tim, what’s that got to do with the sacrifice Jesus paid?”
I’m glad you asked. It has everything to do with it.
So much of western Christianity has focused on a salvation experience, receiving eternal life and an eventual entrance to heaven that we have overlooked some of the aspects of our redemption.
The prophet Isaiah foretold much of the life and death of Jesus.
His writings are key to understanding the substitutionary price paid by our Lord and Savior. One verse, in particular, is quoted often by people who believe in the healing power of God and that is the focus of today’s column.
“But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5).
What I want you to understand, Dear Reader, is within that one verse lies the promise for our total healing: Spirit, soul, and body.
Let’s take the phrase, “… he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities …”
Transgressions and iniquities speak of sin, which is a blight on our spirit. He took wounds in His body, so we do not have to carry the condemnation, guilt, and shame of our sin. We are forgiven. The price is paid.
The next phrase, “… the chastisement of our peace was upon him …” is in reference to our soulish man.
In other words, He suffered and was tormented so that we could have peace. Peace is not as important to our spirit or our body as it is to our minds (our soul).
On a side note, the prophet Isaiah also gave us a key to maintaining peace: “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee” (Isaiah 26:3).
If we keep our mind on the things of God, we will have not just peace, but perfect peace.
Of course, the final phrase in our verse is, “… with his stripes we are healed.”
This is the promise we have to stand against sickness and disease in our lives. This same phrase is used again in the New Testament by both Matthew (reference Matthew 8:17) and Peter (reference 1 Peter 2:24) when speaking of the healing power of Jesus.
The psalmist echoed the words of the prophet Isaiah with this passage, “Bless the Lord, O my soul; And all that is within me, bless His holy name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases, Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies, Who satisfies your mouth with good things, So that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.” (Psalm 103:1-5 (NKJV).
In conclusion, Dear Reader, while you are celebrating this Easter season with your family and church, don’t forget the price that was paid for you to be free and whole spirit, soul, and body.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
