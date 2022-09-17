By way of an overview and to provide some background information to the present text, chapters 32 and 33 can be viewed as one episode in the life of Jacob. They describe his return to the Promised Land including his meeting with Esau. There are parallel themes between these chapters and chapter 31.
In spite of the vision of God’s assisting messengers, Jacob divided his people into two groups as a precaution when he heard Esau was coming to meet him with 400 men. Furthermore, he sought to pacify Esau’s anger with an expensive gift in addition to praying for God’s deliverance.
Jacob had been able to handle his problems himself by hook or by crook until now. At this point in his experience, God brought him to the end of his natural resources. (Constable)
Of particular note is that the events of this chapter are couched between two accounts of Jacob’s encounter with angels (Genesis 32:1 and 32:25). The effect of these two brief pictures of Jacob’s meeting with angels on his return to the land is to align the present narrative with the similar picture of the Promised Land in the early chapters of Genesis. The land was guarded on its borders by angels. The same picture was suggested early in the Book of Genesis when Adam and Eve were cast out of the Garden of Eden and “cherubim” were positioned on the east of the garden to guard the way to the tree of life. It can hardly be accidental that as Jacob returned from the east, he was met by angels at the border of the Promised Land. This brief notice may also be intended to alert the reader to the meaning of Jacob’s later wrestling with the “man” ... at Peniel (Genesis 32:25-30).
Interestingly, it was when Jacob was alone, having done everything he could to secure his own safety, that God came to him (Genesis 32:24). Friend, some of the best times I have had in my communion with God were the times when I was “alone” with Him. And you?
As one theologian put it, “The great encounter with God came when Jacob knew himself to be exposed to a situation wholly beyond him.”
Of particular note, this was not a vision or a dream, but a real event. The injury to Jacob’s hip joint proves this. This was God’s third revelation to Jacob. Can you find in scripture the other two? Jacob’s refusal to release the man indicates the sincerity of his felt need for God’s help (Genesis 32:26; also John 15:5).
“And he said unto him, What is thy name? And he said, Jacob.” (verse 27) — This question was the introduction of the answer to Jacob’s petition for a blessing. The answer of Jacob was the confession of his name, Jacob, supplanter; the man who took his brother by the heel, and had been guilty of many an act of wrong.
Thus to confess one’s name is to confess one’s sins, and “if we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9)
“No more Jacob, but Israel” (verse 28) — That is to say, “No more the supplanter; no more the self-seeker, filled with all artifice, and cunning, and deceit.”
This was the grand crisis and turning point in Jacob’s life and history. Hereafter he shall be called Israel, “princely contender with God.”
“The place Peniel” (verse 30) — No pun intended, the “only place” in scripture the word or place (“face or vision of God; that sees God”; Hitchcock’s Bible names) is mentioned.
In a rather brief study of the struggles of a man of great natural endowments from the period of a mighty awakening to a mighty triumph, we are acquainted with one named Jacob who released from Laban now turns his face towards the Land of Promise, but before he enters it, he must be made to know more of himself and more of God. His acquaintance with God, thus far, has been only general, formal, and not sufficient to work any deep spiritual change in his inner life. He has stood altogether in his own strength. He obtained Esau’s birthright by taking advantage of him at an hour of want. He obtained Isaac’s blessing by guile. He had practiced many an artifice against Laban, and in their recent interview, he had said much more about his own works than about the blessing of God. It is time for him to be humbled.
In conclusion, we find Jacob overwhelmed with excitement and emotion; and now, having done all he can, he lingers behind alone. Then comes the wonderful struggle with the angel, which was, in its first hours, like all the course of his life thus far, a struggle against God. God lets him wrestle, to know all his strength, and to find in the end that it is altogether weakness. At last, a touch of the divine power breaks all Jacob’s energy and opens his eyes to see that he struggles not with man, but with God. It is a wondrous revelation that thus bursts upon his soul. It brings to him at once a conviction of the divine mercy as well as of divine power. Thus, he is made “confident in self-despair,” and learns, what every child of saving faith may know, that victory with God is had, not by a wrestling against him, but a confident clinging to him. Then and thus, he obtained the new and princely name, and the blessing of God!
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
