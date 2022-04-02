Or maybe I should title this, “Your words reveal your heart.”
I was having lunch with a friend the other day when he said something about his job that caught me off guard. He sets his own hours and seemingly enjoys himself. He’s constantly working to improve his understanding of his business and his client’s needs. I assumed he was having a grand ole time.
Then he mentioned how stressful his job was.
I did a double take.
I had to ask, “What did you say?”
Allow me to elaborate. He’s not just any acquaintance, he’s a dear friend. Someone as close as a son. Plus, I know him to be a man of faith. I expect nothing but good things about his life, family, friends, and associations to proceed from his mouth.
So when he repeated his job was stressful, I simply replied, “If you say so.”
Or maybe it was, “If that’s what you say.”
Regardless, he got the message. The next time I saw him, he immediately started to explain himself to me. Which let me know, I got him thinking.
As a teacher, I don’t know if there’s anything more satisfying than to know your message has been received and contemplated. I share my interpretation of the gospel with anyone that will listen. The problem with many is they’re more interested in speaking than listening. Many I cannot talk to because they simply cannot hear. That’s okay, I look for the ones who will listen and speak to them. Back to my point …
If you’re going to have what you say (and I believe that’s Mark 11:23 in a nutshell), it would behoove you to say what you want.
Otherwise, you might end up with a stressful job.
Or it could be a wonderful job, with wonderful working conditions.
It depends on what you say.
I can hear the critics now, “You think you can say what you want, and things will magically improve? How dumb are you?”
It makes no sense to the natural mind (but those that are spiritually minded are led by the spirit of God as Paul scribed in Romans 8:5). To speak things into existence is to imitate the very nature of God. All of creation is because God spoke, and it came into being. Feel free to reread Genesis 1 and 2.
James, the brother of Jesus, wrote about the power of the tongue.
“If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body,” (James 3:2b).
If James is to be believed, then if we can control our tongue, we can become perfect.
He goes on to compare the tongue to a bit in a horse’s mouth and a rudder on a ship, both of which are used to guide or steer. Part of the lesson James is attempting to convey is that we can chart our own course with the words we speak.
I know some of you who read this will dismiss the concept outright, but others will take it to heart.
Complaining about a job or working conditions is easy. Just about anyone will join into the conversation. But complaining doesn’t change anything. It just focuses your attention on the negative aspects of the situation.
I prefer to talk the situation I want. And if it’s not as I like right now, I ask God to change it for me. And I trust Him to bring it to pass.
Years ago, I was working as a health and safety officer with a built-up roofing crew. To keep on schedule, we would work any day the weather was nice. If it was raining, or threatening, we were sent home. When the weather was perfect, we were working on the roof. After a few months, I realized that it was affecting my mental health. Anytime I was home it was dreary or raining outside.
I found myself crying out to the Lord, “Deliver me from this roofing work.”
Within a few weeks, I got a call from my boss asking if I knew anything about writing a radiological control manual. I said I could do it, even though I had no idea how. My logic was: If some man had written one before (and they had), then I am a man, I can write one, too. Pretty soon I was off the roofing project and working with a different client in a comfortable office. And I have remained to this day, in comfortable offices, that is.
The lesson for today, Dear Reader, is to measure your words carefully before you speak them. Those are the words by which you will live. Think to yourself, is this the world I want to create or not? Because you are absolutely going to have what you believe and speak.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
