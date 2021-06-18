For us who are Christians, our faith is based upon the scriptures which we refer to as the Bible or the Holy Word of God.
We all believe that the scriptures represent the actual Word of God through inspiration of the Holy Spirit. As such, this Word of God cannot be subjective based on our own personal interpretations, but we must understand the Word from an objective reasoning.
Failure to reason in this manner makes the Word say anything we choose, according to each person’s reasoning and interpretation. We, as Christians, must strive to interpret the Word of God the way it is intended to be understood from God.
There should be no changing of God’s proper intentions of communication and understanding. Yet, there seems to be so many different ways of interpreting the scriptures. So many doctrines, so many personal beliefs, so many subjective conclusions.
The Bible itself warns of false doctrines, and false teachers, going on in the times of Jesus Himself.
“Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” — Matthew 7:15.
The apostles also referred to false teachers, false prophets and false apostles on several occasions.
The point is that we must strive to keep the messengers and the message of God pure. It is a very difficult task to keep the messengers of the gospel pure since we are not able to see their heart. However, we can discern by their actions and speech, to some extent, whether their heart is holy before God.
We also see by the way they react with others whether or not they really love mankind or are trying to use people to their advantage. In Second Peter, chapters 2 and 3, we read of false teachers that are motivated by greed or covetousness. They are taking advantage of the congregations in which they are manipulating the people and the Word.
These false teachers are arrogant and have little concerns for the well-being of the congregation.
As far as the Word is concerned, we have something solid to refer to. We can turn to the Book, the Bible, and read for ourselves the message and instructions of God.
We have instructions on how to live holy lives before the Good Lord. Also, we are given instructions on how to properly worship God.
“God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth” — John 4:24.
You see we don’t have to worship God. We have that choice, but if we choose to worship God and for Him to accept that worship, it must be in spirit and in truth.
This means that we must worship God in the spirit of praise and glory to God in the way that He has instructed us to worship. Otherwise, our worship is rejected and we compromise our faith.
False worship is a worship to Satan. We must make sure as we worship God that our heart of genuine praise to Him is about God and His glory, not our personal agendas. We must also understand that there is a proper way to worship God, according to His will in truth.
We are not allowed to invent for ourselves any number of ways to worship God. We will be looking at this in more detail in the weeks to follow.
I know there are a lot of innocent people being led astray in religion through a lack of knowledge of the scriptures. We are deceived only through our personal ignorance of the Word or our personal bias of the truth. We must always seek to understand God’s Word the way in which He intended it to be understood. This truth does not change.
“I marvel that you are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel: Which is not another; but there be some who trouble you, and you would pervert the gospel of Christ. But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, if any man preach any other gospel unto you than that which you have received, let him be accursed” — Galatians 1:6-9.
We have a tremendous responsibility to keep the Word of God pure and to interpret it correctly. My own personal soul is at risk if I choose to misrepresent the message from God. Even an accidental misrepresentation of the Word of God is serious.
“My brethren, be not many masters, (teachers), knowing that we shall receive the greater condemnation” — James 3:1.
I personally take the word of God seriously and pray that you do also. It is very important that not only the preacher has knowledge of the Word, but also that the congregation has a knowledge and an appreciation of the Word along with a mature understanding.
One of my main objectives in sharing the gospel is to give others a knowledge and understanding of the scriptures. I hope that each one of you will know your Bible, that each individual knows where to find things in his/her Bible.
“These were more noble than those in Thessalanica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” — Acts 17:11.
It is the responsibility of each Christian to know the scriptures and to put to the test whether their teachers are preaching and teaching the truth or something false. The Bible is inexpensive and all of us should possess a copy. There is no excuse for not having a copy of the Bible, especially in the United States of America.
Please put forth an effort to read and to understand your own personal copy of the Word of God. May the good Lord bless you in your study of His Word.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
