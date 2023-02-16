God Chooses The Poor
James 2:1-12
I. The Command Against Favoritism (James 2:1-8)
We saw in the final verses of the previous chapter that God is a caring Father and that He is light and love. By helping widows and orphans, we can show that God is a Father who looks after those who are deprived of all help. Because God also is light, the command goes together with keeping yourself unspotted from the world.
In order to keep us from exaggeration and from falling into Pharisee-ism in your living in separation from the world, James presents to us in the first verse of this chapter “the glorious Lord.” He does that in connection to the admonition that there should be no “personal favoritism” with those who believe in our “Lord Jesus Christ.”
James calls the Lord by His full name because he must rail against the great evil in the Christian church regarding giving preferential treatment to certain people due to their social position. Such a conduct is absolutely in contrast with the Person of Christ and the confession of the faith in Him. Partiality is not of God (see Acts 10:34).
The difference between the poor and the rich in the assembly is reprehensible and the action is strongly condemned by the apostle. He speaks out his condemnation in such a powerful language, which cannot be misunderstood. When they disregard the poor, they are contradicting the “royal law.” In that law all Israelites are considered as objects of God’s favor. There the people are addressed as a whole. James brings his admonition in a positive way. He tells them that they do right when they fulfill the royal law “according to the Scripture,” which means when they carry that out in the way that it has been written in God’s Word and according to its intention. (Barnes’ Bible Notes)
The royal law is the law of the Ten Commandments. James calls it "the royal law" in order to emphasize its high value, which is to serve as another exhortation to obey it. This law will be effective in its fullness and excellence in the kingdom to come that will be reigned by the Lord Jesus as King. That law will then be written in the hearts of the members of God’s people (Hebrews 8:10). Because that law is written in their hearts, they will also be able to live accordingly.
The fulfilling of the royal law happens when we love our neighbor like ourselves. Then we do right, then we live right, then we live just as God has intended it. This commandment makes clear that in the Old Testament each member of God’s people had his own place before God and that they were all equal in the sight of God. Each member of the people was the neighbor of the other and the other had to be treated with the same love with which a person treated himself. By dealing in that way with one another, there would be no room for a preferential treatment of the one person or the neglect of another. In loving your neighbor, the whole law is being fulfilled (Galatians 5:14; Romans 13:8-2).
Thusly, the law puts everyone on an equal level of responsibility towards God. That law says: You must love your neighbor as yourself. If we then still make distinctions, then we do not act according to the royal commandment. The neighbor is my brother or sister in faith, the member of God’s church, of which also I am a member by grace.
II. The Consequences of Favoritism (James 2:9-12)
In the Old Testament way of doing things, the Israelites belonged to the one people and each Israelite was a neighbor of each other compatriot. That is how we also are related to one another. When you pray for your brother that he may do well, you pray that also for yourself at the same time, for if your brother does well, you also do well. When love is real, your preference will disappear. God also did not deal with you by preference.
Therefore, if one were still to act with partiality, then he or she sins evidently (verse 9). This is clearly in contrast with the law that says that each member of God’s people is equal to the other and that you and I are to treat each member of God’s people with the same love. It is undoubtedly a violation in case we still make a difference in our approach to fellow members. (Kingcomments)
Regarding this principle that breaking Christ's commandments in one particular is the same as breaking all of them, commentators have given many illustrations. If one strikes a great mirror in only one place, the whole is broken; if one breaks over a fence at only one place, he has violated all of it; if a chain of a thousand links is broken in only one, the chain is broken. The thing in view here, of course, is the law of love; but there are many other commandments of Christ which are today violated by men and women alike.
“So speak ye, and so do, as men that are to be judged by a law of liberty” (verse 12) - Very few deny that "law of liberty" is here a further reference to the teaching and doctrine of Jesus Christ; and why is it called a law of liberty? As contrasted with the Law of Moses, called by the apostles "a yoke of bondage," the teachings of the Son of God are characterized by marvelous freedom. For example, there are only two great ceremonial ordinances in Christianity, baptism and the Lord's Supper; and one of those (baptism) needs to be observed only once in a lifetime, and the other may be observed anywhere on earth. How different is this from that Law of Moses which required all worshipers to go up to Jerusalem to worship? Another contrast is in the countless sacrifices of Moses' law and the one true and only atonement of Jesus Christ for the sins of the whole world. Then again, the Law of Christ is the law of liberty because men assume its obligations of their own free will. All are invited, but none are compelled. (Coffman)
Central Text: Hearken, my beloved brethren, Hath not God chosen the poor of this world rich in faith, and heirs of the kingdom which he hath promised to them that love him? - James 2:5
