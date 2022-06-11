Israel as a whole failed, but from generation to generation, a minority within Israel, the remnant, remained loyal to Yahweh as his servant. They were unable to save their people from captivity, but they still trusted in God that he would bring some good from their work. (Flemming)
We have in this chapter, Isaiah 49, the second of four prophecies or songs about the Servant of the LORD. The previous prophecy (Isaiah 42) is about the Servant as the Chosen One. And here He is about them as the Rejected One. The chapter has two subjects: The testimony of the Servant of the Lord, Who He is (Isaiah 49:1-13), and the comforting promise for the desperate Zion (Isaiah 49:14-15). (Kingcomments)
So when we learn here that the Servant is the one who will bring Jacob again to Him, and gather Israel to Him, who will raise up the tribes of Jacob and restore the preserved of Israel, we know that He cannot be seen as representing Israel as a whole. The Servant is now to be seen as representing at the very most an inner circle in Israel, the faithful in Israel, who still honored His covenant. Yet He is still described as “Israel” (Isaiah 49:3) because in Yahweh’s eyes he alone represents the true Israel. He represents the faithful core of Israel, being made up of the coming Messiah Immanuel, of Isaiah himself and of all who were faithful to His covenant and sought to bring Israel back to God. (Flemming)
Despite the power of His words, the Servant would claim to have “laboured in vain” (verse 4). Just as the nation of Israel had toiled in vain (Isaiah 65:23), so Christ would encounter strong opposition during His ministry and would temporarily suffer apparent failure. The suffering Servant theme is expanded on in the third and fourth servant songs (Isaiah 50:4-9; 52:13-53:12).
The Servant’s mission would first be to bring Jacob again to him (verse 5), to release Israel from the Babylonian captivity (Isaiah 49:9-12, 22; 41:2) and from the greater captivity of sin (Isaiah 42:7) and would then extend to being a light (verse 6) to all nations. Along with Genesis 12:1-3 and Exodus 19:5-6, this verse is sometimes called “the great commission of the Old Testament” and was quoted in part by Paul and Barnabas with reference to their missionary outreach to the Gentiles (Acts 13:47). The fulfillment of this passage began with the church’s efforts to proclaim the gospel to all nations and will climax with the submission of the nations to Christ in His future kingdom (Isaiah 2:1-4). Christ is the light of the world (Luke 2:30-32; John 8:12), and Christians are to reflect His light (Matthew 5:14). The end result of the Lord’s deliverance of Israel is that former oppressors will bow before a restored Jerusalem in recognition of the Lord’s power and sovereignty (Isaiah 52:15; 60:14). (Zondervan)
Thus saith the Lord (verse 8) — In this period, the general promises given to the Messiah and His mystical body (Isaiah 49:7) are more fully explained. In the first place, the desirable success of the Gospel, in converting the Gentiles, is described, as well as the church which would be collected from the Gentiles (Isaiah 49:8). We discover in the middle of Isaiah 49:9: Then the flourishing state of this collected church in a spiritual view. The spiritual reference of this passage to Gospel privileges is sufficiently evident. We may just observe, that in the description of the flourishing state of the church, the prophet speaks of those delivered from prison and darkness, under the metaphor of a flock feeding in commodious pastures under the care of a faithful shepherd, guarded by him from the burning heat of the sun, and supplied by him with food and water sufficient for all their desires. The convenience of spiritual pasture is set forth in the latter part of the ninth verse; the sufficiency and abundance of that pasture in the words, they shall not hunger nor thirst (Isaiah 49:10); their immunity from affliction and persecution in the next words; and their wonderful increase, under the protection and favor of God.
Once again, the whole of creation is called on to declare its joy at what God has done for His people, and to wonder at His goodness and compassion on those who through affliction (Isaiah 48:10) have been brought back to Him. Both the heavens and the mountains, the exalted parts of creation, are to sing, and especially the mountains, for it is from them that the Good News is to be declared, while the whole earth is to be filled with joy. For Yahweh has brought about what He promised in (Isaiah 40:1) and has revealed His great mercy on them.
The book of Isaiah began with Yahweh calling on the heaven and earth as witnesses in (Isaiah 1:2). There they were to witness the failure and disobedience of Israel. In (Isaiah 44:23) heaven and earth then rejoiced at Yahweh’s offer of forgiveness of sins, and His potential blotting out of their transgressions, and the redemption of those who were truly His people. Now the same occurs again because of the Servant’s work on behalf of His people, restoring them and giving them hope.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
