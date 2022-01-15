“Then after fourteen years I went up again to Jerusalem with Barnabas, and also took Titus with me. And I went up by revelation, and communicated to them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to those who were of reputation, lest by any means I might run, or had run, in vain.” – Galatians 2:1-2 NKJV
Here we find the apostle Paul 14 years into his gospel ministry, which has been to Gentiles almost exclusively.
Prior to his conversion, we know that he was trained and groomed in an Ivy League fashion and was a rising star among the rabbinical elite. His efforts to eliminate Christ followers had gained him much respect and notoriety among his peers.
His sudden conversion to Jesus would have had a jaw dropping effect on all of his contemporaries and no doubt would have labeled him as a traitor or worse. So what does he do?
He spends three years doing business with God alone, while giving the Gentiles time to look beyond the man Saul who was a threat, so they could embrace the new man Paul, the apostle of Jesus Christ.
The next 11 years are spent planting churches, winning people to Christ and mentoring others to lead and become disciple makers themselves.
I think we would all agree that Paul had a very successful run!
All the while news of Paul’s ministry would filter back to Jerusalem. His consistent and persistent efforts to reveal that Jesus was the Messiah caused a myriad of emotions throughout those colleagues from his earlier life.
We know that contempt was one of those emotions for we see it displayed repeatedly as he is arrested, beaten and hated by the religious elite.
There is, however, another emotion — though less visible to us, it was very real in the lives of some of his former counterparts.
If you read it fast, you will miss it. It’s like sweeping the floor in a hurry and some of the smallest particles fall into the beveled joint between the boards. The only way to get them out is to slow down and take some extra strokes in parallel fashion.
Let’s sweep over verses two again: 2) “And I went up by revelation, and communicated to them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to those who were of reputation, lest by any means I might run, or had run, in vain.”
Did you see it? Paul took the message he’s been preaching these last 14 years and went back to Jerusalem to preach it. Unashamedly! And why not? He has no reason to be ashamed.
He’s been faithful to the truth since it was revealed to him and often paid a great price of suffering in the meantime.
Then there’s that last little bit that requires a few more strokes of the broom.
“but privately to those who were of reputation, lest by any means I might run, or had run, in vain.”
Paul knew that the best chance at getting through with truth requires removing as many hindrances as possible. The biggest hindrance to those in religious leadership positions was peer pressure.
Paul took them aside to share his message privately. No crowd. No peers. No intimidation.
Beat the devil with his own stick for a change. After all, isn’t he the Great accuser? The captain of intimidation?
Paul drained the gas right out of the devil’s tank and created a safe place for the hearer to respond.
Now let’s ask ourselves what we can learn from that and how we can apply what we learn to become both credible and effective!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.