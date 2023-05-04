The Birth of the Church
Acts 2:1-8, 14-24, 37-39
I. The Sounds and Sights at Pentecost (Acts 2:1-3)
Theologian MacLaren in his exposition noted that only 10 days elapsed between Christ’s ascension to heaven and Pentecost (Acts 1:7-13). The attitude of the church during that time should be carefully noted. They obeyed implicitly Christ’s command to wait for the “power from on high.”
With regards to the “act, activity,” Dr. J. Vernon McGee stated, “It was not a wind but there was a sound ‘like a’ wind.”
“Rushing mighty wind” means that it had the sound of a tornado so that all of Jerusalem evidently heard it. The sound of a tornado has been likened to that of a thousand freight trains. It was an appeal to the ear gate. (verse 2)
“As of fire” means that it was not fire but looked like fire, appealing to the eye gate. This was not the baptism of fire, which is judgment yet to come, but the baptism of the Spirit.
II. The Speeches at Pentecost (Acts 2:4-8)
Spirit filling and Spirit baptism are two distinct ministries of the Holy Spirit. Both occurred on this occasion, though Luke only mentioned filling specifically. We know that Spirit baptism also took place because Jesus predicted it would take place “not many days from now” before His ascension (Acts 1:5). Moreover, Peter spoke of it as having taken place on Pentecost a short time later (Acts 11:15-16). (Constable)
Filling with the Spirit was a phenomenon believers experienced at various times in the Old Testament economy (Exodus 35:30-34; Numbers 11:26-29; 1 Samuel 10:6; 10) as well as in the New. An individual Christian can now experience it many times. God can fill a person with His Spirit on numerous separate occasions (reference Acts 4:8; 31; 6:3, 5; 7:55; 9:17; 13:9, 52). Furthermore, God has commanded all believers to be filled with the Spirit (Ephesians 5:18). Luke used “filling” to express the Holy Spirit’s presence and enablement.
III. Peter’s Speech at Pentecost (Acts 2:14-24)
Then Peter stood up with the eleven and gave his great testimony. What boldness he manifested! What a change from the Peter “before” Pentecost! It was the result of the Holy Spirit he had received. His address dealt with the great historical facts of the Gospel, bearing witness to the resurrection and exaltation of the Lord Jesus. In its scope and it is a dramatic production. It has three parts. First, he reputes the charge of drunkenness and quotes from Joel, avoiding, however, the statement that Joel’s prophecy was fulfilled (Acts 2:14-22).
Next, he gives a brief testimony of the life and the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. He quotes from the sixteenth Psalm (Acts 2:23-28). Lastly, his address shows that the Holy Spirit had come as the result of the resurrection and exaltation of the Lord Jesus Christ. The briefest but deepest Messianic Psalm is quoted in this section (Psalms 110:1-7).
The address as reported closes with the significant word: “Let the whole house of Israel, therefore, assuredly know that God has made Him, this Jesus whom you have crucified, both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:29-36).
Notice how the Holy Spirit uses through Peter the Word of God. The Holy Spirit testifies in and through the written Word. (Gaebelein Annotated Bible)
IV. Peter’s Challenge to the People (Acts 2:37-39)
The aim of Peter’s address was to prove to the house of Israel that the crucified One is raised from the dead and that God made Him Lord and Christ, witnessed to by the presence of the Holy Spirit. The Person of Christ and His work is still the great theme. Whenever He is preached, the power of God will accompany the message.
Central Text: For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call. — Acts 2:39
