Years ago, in a southern lit class, I read a novella by Flannery O’Connor that changed the way I see a familiar story from the gospels.
The story is titled “The Displaced Person” and it’s an odd story that tells of how a woman landowner brings on a refugee tenement farmer from Poland following World War II. The refugee family, the Guizacs, find themselves in unwanted competition with the workers from Tennessee and the African-American workers whose great-grandparents were enslaved on that land. Through this story of displacement, xenophobia, racism, violence, entanglement, and the dignity and indignities of labor, there are two minor characters that bring the question of God roaring into the story: A priest and a peacock. The old priest helped coordinate work placement for the Polish refugees. He comes with them the first day to the farm, and throughout the story pops by for a pastoral visit.
Almost every time the good father comes by, he gives mention to the wonder and the horror that this family escapes the concentration camps. No matter how begrudging or biased she and the others might be toward them, the priest connects Mrs. McIntire’s receiving the refugees to the call of the gospel. And almost every time the good father comes by, he gets utterly, childishly distracted by a peacock that roams the farm. He exclaims about it, interrupting others and himself any time it walks by. It’s clear the others think he’s being ridiculous. The priest seems to be the only character among these Georgians who sees the whole story and humanity of the Guizac family. He seems to be the only character who is amazed by the vibrant fan of the peacock’s feathers.
On one visit, the landowner is telling the priest she might not allow the refugees to stay, that their ways are strange and she is inconvenienced by them.
“‘It is not my responsibility that Mr. Guizac has nowhere to go,’ she said. ‘I don't find myself responsible for all the extra people in the world.’ The old man didn't seem to hear her. His attention was fixed on the peacock who was taking minute steps backward, his head against the spread tail. ‘The Transfiguration,’ he murmured. She had no idea what he was talking about. ‘Mr. Guizac didn't have to come here in the first place,’ she said, giving him a hard look. The peacock lowered his tail and began to pick grass. ‘He didn't have to come in the first place,’ she repeated, emphasizing each word. The old man smiled absently. ‘He came to redeem us,’ he said.”
The transfiguration is the story of when Jesus and a few disciples are visited by a vision of Elijah and Moses on the mountain, Jesus’ appearance dazzles, and the voice of God proclaims him God’s own child. O’Connor’s old priest means, of course, that Christ came to redeem us. But in the ambiguous phrasing, there’s also a slight hint of possibility that the peacock may have also come to redeem us, and a very good likelihood that Mr. Guizac, the refugee worker, has come to redeem us. And all of this connects, for this priest, to the transfiguration.
Some of us have had miraculous encounters that could only be explained by God’s intervention or met the Holy Spirit in revivals and renewals. Those things are real and important. But the absence of such a rare experience does mean we haven’t met God, we haven’t seen Christ transfigured. Those "aha" moments in which we see Jesus with perfect clarity as the son of God, for the most part, do not look like the transfiguration on the mountain.
There are not too many heavenly visions. There are not too many peacocks fanning their tails for us. We meet Jesus in conversations with people and in the study of scripture, through worship and prayer, and Jesus himself told us where we find transfigurations in Matthew 25.
“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’ The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”
The woman says of the refugee: "He didn't have to come in the first place,"
And the old man refutes, “He came to redeem us.”
Mountaintop experiences are wonderful when they arrive, if they arrive. But what we see in Matthew 17 is not the whole transfiguration. Those moments aren’t meant to be kept in a shrine, and we cannot predict or summon them. But we are assured that the face of Christ is carried by all of us, and particularly by those who are hurting, lonely, hungry, discriminated against, incarcerated, and broken-hearted. When we look again to each other, when we do take on the responsibility to care for one another in our need, we will see reflected in each other’s faces the children of God, the beloved, in whom God is well pleased.
