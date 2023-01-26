God Promises to be Present
Joel 2:21-27
I. Rejoice Because of God’s Past Acts (Joel 2:21)
There is a degree of uncertainty as to the exact time when Joel prophesied. Some think he was contemporary with Hosea: And that as Hosea prophesied chiefly to the ten tribes, so Joel addressed chiefly the two tribes of Judah and Benjamin. It seems most probable, from some parts of this prophecy, that it was delivered in the reign of Ahaz, after the Edomites had violently smitten the southern kingdom Judah. Joel means “Jehovah is God!”
“Fear not” or “Do not fear (NASB).” What a word full of comfort! From this call or command that we often encounter in the Bible, many have drawn strength through the ages. How afraid we can be when we think of the future, near or far away. We do not have any grip on it. Many things happen without us being able to influence them. But he who trusts in God will be told: “Do not fear!”
Here this word is said just after the country suffered enormously but is now blessed again by the Lord. The land again produces much fruit, until satisfaction. But precisely because it is so recent that it has sighed, through its own unfaithfulness, under the discipline of God, there is still the fear that things will go wrong again. The people think back and realize how fragile and vulnerable this blessing can be. (Kingcomments)
Then comes another encouragement: The land may rejoice and be glad, because the blessing no longer depends on their faithfulness, but because the Lord has done great things.
II. Rejoice Because of God’s Provision of Food (Joel 2:22-26)
By way of an overview, we note that God accepts the people’s repentance and promises to remove the locusts. He will drive them out to perish in the desert regions to the south, in the Dead Sea to the east, and in the Mediterranean Sea to the west. There may be some unpleasantness at first because of the smell from the millions of decaying locust carcasses, some lying in heaps on the ground, others washed up on to the shores. But after this, the land will become productive again (verse 18-22). God will give good rains and good harvests to compensate for the losses suffered during the locust plague (verses 23-25). (Flemming)
THEOLOGICAL VIEWPOINT: Nowhere in the Bible is there warrant for us to believe that “the early and latter rain” has a spiritual significance. To say that the early rain and the latter rain typify blessings and manifestations of the spirit of God, peculiar to the opening of this present age and to its close, is extremely fanciful and cannot be verified by the Scriptures. It is strange that even men who seem to possess considerable light have endorsed this kind of exposition, which has worked such harm among so many Christian people. There is absolutely no prediction anywhere in the New Testament that the present age is to close with “a latter rain” experience, a time when the Holy Spirit is poured out and that in greater measure. This age, according to divine revelation, ends in apostasy and complete departure from God and His truth, 2 Thessalonians 2:3-17. After the Holy Spirit came on the day of Pentecost, for the formation of the Church, the body of Christ, there is nowhere to be found a promise in the Church Epistles that another outpouring is to take place, by which a part of the Church is to get into possession again of the different sign gifts. Friend, what is your viewpoint on this matter?
The rain has altogether a literal meaning. Read carefully the following passages for a confirmation: Leviticus 26:44; Deuteronomy 11:14-32; 1 Kings 8:33-66; and Jeremiah 3:3.
Then all the harm done by the locusts, the army the Lord used in judging His people, will be restored.
“And My people shall never be ashamed” (Joel 2:27).
This again is sufficient proof that all this remains unfulfilled. (Gaebelein’s Annotated Bible)
III. Rejoice Because of God’s Presence (Joel 2:27)
What is assured is that the effect of the plentiful supply of their wants and of the full satisfaction enjoyed thereby becomes the occasion of devout acknowledgment of God as their Protector and Patron, and of the warmest expressions of gratitude for his goodness, so they praise the Name of the Lord their God, that had dealt wondrously with them (verse 26); literally, had acted towards them even to the doing of wonders. Then follows the practical conclusion (verse 27), very poetically expressed, and comprising the assurance of the presence of God among his people, his sole Divinity and sure protection of them, a guarantee of his grace to them at all times, freedom from reproach and shame evermore. Thus closes the promise of temporal or material blessing (this rendering is truer to the text than the previously supposed “latter day” pronouncement).
The only two New Testament scriptures that identically use the expression “shall not be ashamed” (Romans 9:33, 10:11) are speaking in reference to salvation from sin.
Christ in the Text: And ye shall know that I am in the midst of Israel, and that I am the Lord your God, and none else: and my people shall never be ashamed. -Joel 2:27
