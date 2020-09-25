Many have compared the speechless astonishment of these guilty brothers to the speechless terror that shall confound the wicked on the day of Judgment.
Jewish writers have pointed out that Joseph effectively refuted Judah’s brilliant appeal in this revelation of himself, his words, “I am Joseph,” having the effect of the following:
If it did not occur to you when you sold me into slavery that it would kill my father, why are you so worried about him now? If he managed to survive the terrible grief you caused him then, he certainly will be able to survive even the loss of Benjamin now!
No wonder the brothers were speechless! (Coffman)
To best describe the range of emotions on the part of Joseph, John Calvin stated that Moses relates in this chapter the manner in which Joseph made himself known to his brethren. In the first place, he declares, that Joseph had done violence to his feelings, as long as he presented to them a harsh countenance. At length the fraternal affection, which he had suppressed during the time that he was breathing severe threatening, poured itself forth with more abundant force: Whence it appears that nothing severe or cruel had before been harbored in his mind. And whereas it thus bursts forth in tears, this softness and tenderness is more deserving of praise than if he had maintained a fuming temper.
The critics of Joseph’s emotional response speak foolishly when they say that it is an heroic virtue not to be touched with compassion. Had Joseph stood inflexible, who would not have pronounced him to be a stupid or iron-hearted man? But now, by the vehemence of his feelings, he manifests a noble gesture, as well as a divine moderation; because he was so superior both to anger and to hatred that he ardently loved those who had wickedly conspired to effect his ruin and yet they received no backlash or retribution from him.
“I am Joseph your brother,” (verse 4) — There is much force in Joseph’s assuring statement that he was still their brother. For they stood speechless in terrified surprise at finding that the hated dreamer, upon the anguish of whose soul they had looked unmoved, was now the ruler of a mighty empire. But with ungrudging gentleness, he bids them neither to grieve nor be angry with themselves; for behind their acts there had been the ever-present God guiding all things for good. (Note Genesis 50:20; Romans 8:28)
Here we see Joseph bidding his brothers to come closer.
It is then that he lovingly speaks to them and says, “I am Joseph, your brother, whom he sold into Egypt.”
But now, commented theologians Keil and Delitzsch, “be not grieved nor angry with yourselves (see Genesis 31:15) that ye sold me hither; for God hath sent me before you to preserve life.”
“For,” he continues in explanation, “now there are two years of famine in the land, and there are five years more, in which there will be no ploughing and reaping. And God hath sent me before you to establish you a remnant (cf. 2 Samuel 14:7) upon the earth (i.e., to secure to you the preservation of the tribe and of posterity during this famine), and to preserve your lives to a great deliverance,” i.e., to a great nation delivered from destruction, (reference Genesis 50:20).
Or, in the words of Keil and Delitzsch, “Joseph announced prophetically here, that God had brought him into Egypt to preserve through him the family which He had chosen for His own nation, and to deliver them out of the danger of starvation which threatened them now, as a very great nation.”
“And he” (verse 14) — The “he” being obviously Joseph, “fell upon his brother Benjamin’s neck, and wept; and Benjamin wept upon his neck.”
Benjamin becomes the central point whence leads out the way to reconciliation.
“Here brotherly affection is drawn out by affection, tear answering tear” (Hughes; reference Genesis 33:4).
“Moreover he kissed all his brethren,” — “the seal of recognition, of reconciliation, and of salutation” (Lange) — and wept upon them.
It has been thought that Benjamin stood when Joseph embraced him, and that the two wept upon each other’s neck, but that the brethren bowed themselves at Joseph’s feet, causing the expression to be, “and he wept upon them.”
And after that, his brethren talked with him — feeling themselves reassured by such demonstrations of affection. (Pulpit Commentary)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
