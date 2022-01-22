Justice, Judges and Priests Deuteronomy 16:18-20; 17:8-13
I. Judges and Officers (Deuteronomy 16:18-20) These verses are closely connected in subject with the following chapter (Deuteronomy 17) and introduce certain directions for the administration of justice and the carrying on of the civil government of the people in Canaan. During the lifetime of Moses, he himself, especially inspired and guided by God, was sufficient, with the aid of the subordinate judges (compare Exodus 18:13ff), for the duties in question. But now that Moses was to be withdrawn, and the people would soon be scattered up and down the land of Canaan, regular and permanent provision must be made for civil and social order and good government. (Barnes Notes on the Bible)
We now see where judges with officers are to be appointed in every locality, but according to tribes. And too, justice is to be pursued with strict impartiality. Notably, Deuteronomy 16:18 is original on the grounds that while it commits the discharge of justice to special Judges, Deuteronomy 16:19 and the verses following address the whole people as responsible for it; and that while Deuteronomy 16:18 presupposes Israel’s occupation of the land, Deuteronomy 16:20b promises this as the reward of the people’s justice. (Cambridge Bible for Schools and Colleges)
II. Resolving Difficult Cases (Deuteronomy 17:8-11) “A matter too hard for thee” (verse 8) — Literally, “too marvelous” or something extraordinary, and which could not be decided by the ordinary rules of the judiciary. “Between blood and blood, between plea and plea, and between stroke and stroke”; that is to say that in cases where blood had been shed and death had ensued, either accidentally or from murderous intent (reference Exodus 21:13, Numbers 35:9); in cases of disputed rights and claims (note 2 Chronicles 19:10); and in cases where corporeal injury had been suffered, whether in strife or from assault (Exodus 21:18); and, in general, wherever matters of controversy — disputes as to what was lawful and right, might arise in their towns and villages. In all such cases, recourse was to be had to the court at the sanctuary — “to the priests the Levites,” namely, the priests who were of the tribe of Levi, and to the judge presiding there — the lay judge associated with the high priest as president. It is not intended by this that an appeal was to lie from the lower court to the higher, or that the parties in a suit might carry it at once to the supreme judge; the meaning rather is that, when the ordinary judges found a case too difficult for them to deal with, they were themselves to transmit it to the supreme court for decision. (Pulpit Commentaries)
III. The Penalty for Presumption (Deuteronomy 17:12-13) One might act presumptuously, asserting his own will as being superior to the decision of the judges, and such a person must be put to death. Sadly, there are many today who have this proud, self-assertive attitude which can work havoc among the saints of God. Though we cannot put them to death, we can and should publicly rebuke them (1 Timothy 5:20), that others also may fear, as Israel would fear in the death sentence passed on one of them. If the rebuke is not effective in restraining this haughty attitude, it may become necessary to refuse the offender all practical fellowship (Matthew 18:17). (Grant’s Commentary)
Central Text: Judges and officers shalt thou make thee in all thy gates, which the Lord thy God giveth thee, throughout thy tribes: and they shall judge the people with just judgment. -Deuteronomy 16:18
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.