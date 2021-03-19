In the ancient world, the right of the firstborn was of no small importance.
The first born would enjoy a greater inheritance than his brothers, including the patriarchy or leadership of the family, as well as a double portion of his father’s goods.
The writer of Hebrews recounts to us in chapter 12 how that Esau foolishly gave away his birthright for a piddly bowl of stew. Esau made the choice on what was important for him to seek in that moment.
We also must choose what we are going to seek in this life at any given time. Hebrews further uses this allusion of Esau’s misguided seeking to drive home the point of the book, which is that above all we as the church should seek Jesus and keep the faith.
The writer of Hebrews encouraged the church in his day, and likewise, I would submit to you, saints, that we also ought to strive in these last days to earnestly contend for and keep the faith that was once delivered to the saints. Part of that faithful continuance is an ongoing seeking of the Lord Jesus Christ in our lives! It’s not that Jesus Christ cannot be found, but rather that there is always more of Him to find. There is always more of Him to know and for us to grow therein.
It’s a relationship thing, and in life, relationships are ongoing. Now truly, in this life, we part from one another by death and relationships do come to an end. However, Christ lives forever and that ongoing relationship with Him is everlasting! Therefore again, we ought to seek Him!
The scriptures declare: “Seek the Lord and his strength, seek his face continually” (1 Chronicles 16:11); “I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me” (Proverbs 8:17); “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” (Jeremiah 29:13); and “Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near” (Isaiah 55:6).
Verily, beloved, everybody in this life is seeking something: Some folks are seeking the pleasures of adultery, fornication, sex and sexual immorality. Some folks are seeking drunkenness. Some are seeking money and prosperity. Some seek relief. Some are seeking power and position. Many are seeking happiness and the list could go on and on and on!
Solomon said all these ambitions were “vanity of vanities, all is vanity and vexation of spirit” or in other words, they are like “grasping for the wind.”
For there is no new thing under the sun and all of a man’s labor is vanity, or worthlessness; for man shall die and another shall reap the benefits of all his labor.
Now, let us reflect a bit further on Esau and what he failed to seek. Esau was brother to Jacob, sons of Isaac and grandsons of Abraham. He was a mighty hunter and one day when coming in from the field, he was hungry almost to the point of fainting and he sought of Jacob something to eat, for he was preparing a stew.
We all know this story: Jacob, whose name means deceiver or supplanter, got Esau to sell his birthright to him as the firstborn right there on the spot in exchange for food. Then later, when Isaac would have blessed Esau, Jacob came in and pretended to be Esau and received the blessing from his father. Esau came in afterward and found out what had happened.
He begged his father, “Bless me, Father, Bless me! Do you only have one blessing to give?”
The writer of Hebrews says here in verse 17, “For ye know how that afterward, when he would have inherited the blessing, he was rejected: for he found no place of repentance, though he sought it carefully with tears”.
Now, did you catch that? Esau SOUGHT. When he ought to have been seeking his birthright, when it mattered, when Jacob traded him for it, he did not. When Esau should have been clinging to and holding on to it, he let it go. When it came time to receive the blessing, there was no place of repentance found for him! There was no turning back or undoing what had been done!
Likewise, saints, when we stand before the judgement seat of Christ, that will be it! There will be no turning back and no undoing what has been done!
The Book of Revelation declares: “He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.” (Revelation 22:11)
Therefore, I ask you this day: What are you seeking in your life? Have you despised your birthright? Now is the time to seek Christ! Not later when it’s too late! I’m talking to lukewarm, halfhearted Christians just as much as sinners who have never known Christ.
Listen, Satan has got plenty of distractions out there to keep you from Christ. He has got whatever kind of stew that your flesh desires! But all those things are fleeting and will never give you what you’re looking for. They are a facade and full of lies! Sure, they may feel good when you are in them, very briefly, but the end is worse than the first; for after you have consumed, you are only left with a thirst for more, and there is never satisfaction!
Saints, there is one thing that we should be seeking after and it is Jesus Christ! Let us seek more of Him in a deeper relationship because only He brings satisfaction to the soul. What else? Well, we should seek to grow in the faith and become mature in Christ. We should seek sound doctrine. We should seek good works and all manner of goodness. We should seek holiness and godly reverence. We should seek to possess the character of God. We should seek an honest life and humility. We should seek the denial of ourselves and exercise self-control, unlike Esau. But like Abraham, we should seek a city that has foundations, whose builder and maker is God!
Again, there will come a time when we should have sought these things, but then it will be too late.
We need to check our hearts today and question, “What is truly important in this life?”
Common excuses and the lies we tell ourselves are: “Well, I’ll do these things when I get ready” or “I’ll do these things whenever life is less stressful or less busy” or “I will do these things when I have more time.”
These are all common excuses and they are lies from hell! Because life will never be less stressful or less busy. There’ll never be a “better time.” We will fool around until it’s too late to seek the things in this life that we ought! Again, when Esau would have inherited a blessing, there was no blessing to be had. He had sold it off when he should have been clinging to it even though he sought it with tears!
Verse 15 of the same chapter in Hebrews speaks of “failing the grace of God.”
Grace means unearned favor with God of which He has elected us to save us. The salvation is based on the merits of Jesus Christ and what He has done through faith in Him.
Therefore, to fail the grace of God is not moral failure on our part or mistakes that we make, but failing the grace of God would be, as the writer of Hebrews puts it, “an evil heart of unbelief.”
This is why I said at the first of this message to you: Strive to keep the faith. Keep on believing, keep on seeking Jesus Christ fully with your whole heart. Let nothing creep in that takes you away from Him because other things in place of Christ is equal to an evil heart of unbelief.
Don’t be like Esau so that at the judgment seat of Christ the Lord shall say to us: “Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord” (Matthew 25:21).
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
