The Scriptures contain many references to a mystery hidden from man. It is not that this mystery cannot be known as in the Old Testament. The mystery has been made known now through the New Testament.
The correct definition of mystery is simply something that has not been revealed. The plans of God for the salvation of man and the fulfillment of prophecy were not made known since the first prophecy in Genesis 3:14-15. This prophecy was given, but the details were not understood as to how God would complete or fulfill this prophecy.
“Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began, but now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith,” Romans 16:25-26.
In this passage, the Apostle Paul refers to the gospel, the preaching of Jesus, the revelation of the mystery, now made known by the scriptures, by the commandment of God, made know to all nations for the purpose of the obedience of faith.
So, the mystery is now made known. God has chosen to reveal this mystery which produces obedience to faith of an individual of all nations. This mystery had been kept in partial silence since the creation of the world. God had revealed clues all through the scriptures. There are prophecies of the Messiah, the virgin birth of Jesus, the suffering servant, and many more. However, the expectation of the religious leaders of that day were not in harmony with the actual fulfillment of Jesus Christ.
“But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory: which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory,” 1 Corinthians 2:7-8.
Before the earth was created, God had determined to send Jesus for the salvation of mankind. If the princes of the world had known the plan of God for His Son to die on the cross of Calvary, they would have not killed Him. They failed to recognize Jesus as the Messiah sent from God. We as Christians understand this mystery, or the main emphasis of this mystery.
Now the church is responsible for this mystery and sharing this mystery and revealing it to the world. Of course, the world as a whole rejects this mystery, but for us who believe, the gospel message is the power of God unto salvation, Romans 1:16.
Paul wrote to the church at Ephesus explaining this mystery and how we are no longer Jew or Gentile, but how God made a new man out of both of these. We are simply Christians. Please read chapter 2 and 3 and understand that God is explaining this mystery and His wisdom to man through the church.
“And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ: To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God, according to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christ Jesus our Lord,” Ephesians 3:9-11.
It is now the responsibility of the church to reveal this mystery to the nations of the earth.
In verse 3, Paul declares, “How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; as I wrote afore in few words.”
Paul received revelation from God directly, or from Jesus if you prefer, concerning this mystery. Paul spoke through inspiration from God. The Bible is this mystery, the Old Testament is this mystery in prophecy, and the New Testament is the mystery revealed. Of course you cannot know this mystery unless you read and study the word of God or have someone who will teach you.
Perhaps the most complete and easy to be understood definition of this mystery is found in the book of Timothy. Paul also wrote this book, but to an individual, his son in the gospel, Timothy.
“And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory,” 1 Timothy 3:16.
Here we have the complete birth and death of Jesus and His ascension back into heaven. This verse says it all. Christ gave up His place in heaven and was made known in the flesh as Jesus Christ. His life story is here. The angels are witnesses of these facts. The Gentiles have been preached to and the world has believed the mystery of God and then Jesus returns to His glory in heaven. This is an amazing true story how God gave up His position in heaven to come to visit earth in human form and to actually become a human in every way. I have written a previous article on this. Jesus was totally dependent on the Father while in the earthly body. Jesus could do nothing of Himself.
One last verse.
“Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his Saints: to whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory,” Colossians 1:26-27.
The end result of this mystery is found here. To know and understand this mystery gives great hope and glory. Christ is in you (His saints) and our hope is in Christ. This hope is an anchor of the soul. We are destined for eternal life with Christ and God.
Thanks to Ira Goforth again for suggestions on an idea and scriptures for this article.
Please come worship with us.
