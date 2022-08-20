“And he shewed me a pure river” — Note, this river is full of water, and that water is the emblem of life: It is the beautiful symbol of life in its gladness, purity, activity, and fullness. The Garden of Eden (Genesis 2:10) had its river. Also, even in the wilderness, Israel had from the smitten rock the water which gushed out like a river (Psalm 105:41). Observe further that the Prophets, in their pictures of the ages of blessing, almost invariably introduced the river, or broad stream. Joel saw a fountain out of the house of the Lord (Joel 3:18). Zechariah spoke of living waters from Jerusalem (Zechariah 14:8); but Ezekiel had the fullest vision when he beheld the stream which deepened and broadened in its onward progress from under the threshold of the house of God and carried life in its train: Everything lived whither the water came (Ezekiel 47:9); thus did all prophets speak of the river of God’s pleasures (Psalm 36:8). (Ellicott)
The teaching of our Lord threw new light on the prophetic imagery; the pure delights of spiritual joy and communion with God were granted to men by the presence of the Holy Spirit, the Giver of Life. In the bestowal of that spirit of life did Christ give true satisfaction to the thirsting souls of men (compare John 4:10-14 and 7:37-39). The source of the river is in the throne. Ezekiel’s river took rise in the temple; but in our vision there is no temple (Revelation 21:22). We are brought nearer, even to the throne: It is the throne (not “thrones”) — one throne of God and the Lamb (reference Revelation 3:21).
God’s bondservants will see God’s face; we will enjoy personal, intimate fellowship with Him. We will be able to do this because we will be pure in heart, righteous, and holy then (note Psalms 11:7; 17:15; Matthew 5:8; 1 Corinthians 13:12; Hebrews 12:14). Adam and Eve’s sin broke their fellowship with God, and they hid from Him (Genesis 3:8; note Exodus 33:20;23). Our ability to view God’s glory is limited now (see Job 19:25-27; 2 Corinthians 3:18; Hebrews 9:7), but then it will be unhindered (1 John 3:2). (Constable)
“There shall be no night there” — Interestingly, twice is it said (see Revelation 21:25) that all darkness shall cease; the darkness in which the saints and sorrowing walked shall be dispelled, when God gives them light. No artificial light is needed, since He who is Light is their light. Those who were children of light now dwell in the light of God’s countenance; and they reign who were made kings and priests to God (Revelation 1:6). With this utterance, the visions of the Apocalypse close. The saints of God have been seen in the bitterness and toil of their struggle and pilgrimage towards the Holy City; but from point to point they have made progress. They have gone from strength to strength, unto the God of gods appears every one of them in Zion. The Lord God is their sun and shield. He has given grace; He now gives glory. No good thing has been withheld; light, life, and love are theirs.
Well said the Psalmist, “O Lord God of Hosts, blessed is the man that trusteth in Thee” (Psalm 84:11-12). (Ellicott)
To summarize, the New King James Study Bible states that verses 6–21 form a conclusion or summary to the book. They emphasize two themes: (1) the authenticity of the book as a revelation from God; and (2) the imminence of the return of Christ. These sayings refer to the entire Book of Revelation. They are authenticated as genuine by the angel whom God sent to give them through John to His servants, that is, the members of the churches (see 1:3,11).
And the word “quickly” (Greek “tachu”) here refers to the imminence of the Rapture of the church. That is, the return of Christ for the church (observe 3:11; 22:12,20; 1 Thessalonians 4:17) can occur “at any time.” The blessing is for those who obey the commands (repentance, faith, perseverance, etc.) of the book (see 1:3).
