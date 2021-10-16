“After the uproar had ceased, Paul called the disciples to himself, embraced them, and departed to go to Macedonia.” — Acts 20:1 NKJV
It’s not fancy.
There is no sparkle of rhinestones. The menu is just simple here today … it’s beans and taters, with a wedge of cornbread for me. Now if you’re not a fan of beans, potatoes and cornbread you can substitute whatever your staple items are ... maybe mac ’n cheese or tacos and guacamole.
Whatever your go-to meal is, it’s probably not very complicated, it probably qualifies as “comfort food” and you can bet your sweet tea that you could live on it.
Physically for me, it’s beans and taters. Spiritually it’s not all that different. I find my spiritual staple in the Word of God.
Like this simple verse under consideration, it’s not very complicated, it brings comfort and I find that I can live on it.
You might be scratching your head about now or going back and reading this little verse again as you try to identify with where I’m going. There’s two really profound truths found in this often overlooked verse, here they are.
First, “After the uproar ceased.”
The local economy was built on craftsmen who made little souvenir idols of all the mythological Greek gods. That was affected in a negative way as people were hearing the gospel and turning away from idols. The local economy suffered from the sudden lack of buying and selling of these idols and that caused a major uproar.
The beans are in the statement “after the uproar ceased.” The heavenly honey flows in this truth ... whatever you are going through currently that feels awful, it will pass! That’s not complicated, it’s not fancy, but it is the truth according to everything I know about God.
Sure there will be other things rise up and challenge us in the future but the thing trying to block your path right now will pass. Don’t give up, don’t give in. That’s the beans.
The taters are found in the next statement that follows the “after.”
Paul called the disciples together, embraced them, (here it is) and departed to go to Macedonia. That simply means that when everything settled down, he went back to work. God’s work. Making disciples.
I don’t know how life is beating up on you right now but let me remind you not to lose focus of your role in the kingdom. Current storms will fade. The crisis you’re in today will pass in God’s time.
When it does we must get back to work advancing His kingdom! It’s not glamorous. No rhinestones. Just an example set for us by the New Testament’s most prolific apostle.
It’s not complicated ... it’s comforting, we can live on it, it’s beans, potatoes and cornbread. You just can’t beat that!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.