C

alled Before Birth

Matthew 1:18-25 I. The One Born of the Holy Spirit (Matthew 1:18-19)

Christ was born of Mary without the aid of the natural processes of generation. This is a prominent and essential teaching of the Christian religion.

To give up the doctrine of the virgin birth is to sacrifice the integrity of the gospel authors, the convictions of the apostolic church, and the entire premise of supernatural religion as revealed in the Holy Bible.

The great miracle of the New Testament is not the virgin birth, or walking on the water, or the resurrection of Christ, but Jesus Christ Himself! The phenomenon of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, not only admits but demands just such an entry into this world of human life as that revealed in the virgin birth. “The Word” (John 1:1) has existed from all eternity, but the marvel is that he should consent to become a man at all, not that he should pass through the processes of conception and birth, as well. Christ’s life was not new, but had existed from before the beginning of the creation. (Coffman)

II. An Angel of the Lord and a Dream (Matthew 1:20)

Lutheran clergyman and Greek-language scholar J.A. Bengel believed that dreams are mentioned also in Acts 2:17, in a quotation from the Old Testament.

With this exception, Matthew is the only writer of the New Testament who has recorded dreams; (notably one of Pilate’s wife, (Matthew 27:19); one of the Magi, (Matthew 2:12); one of Joseph, in this passage; a second in Matthew 2:13; a third in Matthew 2:19; and a fourth in Matthew 2:22.

This mode of divine instruction was suitable to those early times of the New Dispensation. In the first instance, Gabriel was sent to Mary, afterwards the remaining particulars were revealed to Joseph. Thus, all things were made sure to both.

III. The Child’s Name and Mission (Matthew 1:21-23)

“And she shall bring forth a Son” (verse 21) — Notably, “that Son,” that Eve made account she had gotten when she had gotten Cain: For said she, “I have gotten a man from the Lord;” or, as others read it (and the original Hebrew reads), “I have gotten the man, the Lord.”

“And then shalt call his name Jesus” — True that he is the Lord the Physician (note Exodus 15:26), “by whose stripes we are healed,” (Isaiah 53:5); but more so we observe two other names in the Old Testament. The first when he was sent as a spy into Canaan (see Numbers 13:16) and his name changed from Oshea, “Let God save,” to Jehoshuah; “God shall save.”

Under the Law (which brings us, as it were, into the wilderness of Sin) we may wish there were a Savior, but under the Gospel we are sure of salvation, since our Jehoshuah hath bound himself to fulfill all righteousness, and had therefore this name imposed upon him at his circumcision. For he assumed it not to himself though, knowing the end of his coming and the fulness of his sufficiency, he might have done it, nor received it from men, but from God, and that with great solemnity, by the ministry of an angel, who talked with a woman about our salvation as Satan of old had done in the garden of Eden about our destruction. (Trapp)

IV. An Obedient Joseph and the Holy Spirit (Matthew 1:24-25)

The theologian Donald Flemming wisely noted that Joseph and Mary were not yet married, when Joseph was shocked to learn that Mary was pregnant. Since Mary had been promised to him in marriage, Joseph had the right, according to Jewish custom, to report the matter to the authorities and have Mary dealt with for marital unfaithfulness. Joseph was a morally upright man, but he was also compassionate. Instead of acting spitefully towards Mary, he tried to protect her from public shame by breaking the engagement secretly. God then intervened to show Joseph that Mary’s pregnancy was miraculous, pure and of the Holy Spirit.

The son to be born to her would be Israel’s long-awaited Messiah, whose mission was not to save his people from foreign domination, but to save them from sin (Matthew 1:18-21).

Being a person of faith, Joseph believed God. He took Mary as his wife, though he had no sexual relations with her before the birth of Jesus (Matthew 1:22-25).

In conclusion, in Jesus there came to this world the power which can recreate life. He can bring to life again the soul which is dead in sin. He can renew life when men have lost all that life means.

There is much more in this chapter than the crude fact that Jesus Christ was born of a virgin mother. The essence of Matthew’s story is that in the birth of Jesus the Spirit of God was operative as never before in this world.

It is the Spirit who brings God’s truth to men; it is the Spirit who enables men to recognize that truth when they see it; it is the Spirit who was God’s agent in the creation of the world; it is the Spirit who alone can re-create the human soul when it has lost the life it ought to have.

Jesus enables us to see what God is and what man ought to be; Jesus opens the eyes of our minds so that we can see the truth of God for us; Jesus is the creating power come amongst men; Jesus is the recreating power which can release the souls of men from the death of sin. (Barclay)

Christ in the Text: Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost. And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins. — Matthew 1:20b-21

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

