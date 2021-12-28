Happy New Year!
“The burden of Nineveh …” — As used in the Holy Scriptures, this expression means “the prophecy of the doom of Nineveh.” The word “burden” carries with it the idea of a heavy load; and the imagery is that Nineveh’s sins have at last become such a heavy load that God will no longer permit the city to stand. Their destruction had long before been prophesied by Jonah; but the repentance of the people led to the delay of the penalty. In the meanwhile, the sins of the people have returned overwhelmingly, plunging the whole nation into the utmost savagery of greed, violence, and treachery. This time, there would be no repentance and no commutation of the sentence of death upon them. (Coffman Commentaries)
“Nineveh …” — (note also, the prophecy of Jonah concerning this great city). One of the greatest cities of antiquity, it was situated upon the Tigris River at its junction with two lesser streams, and for an extended period was the most powerful city on earth. Any prophecy of the doom of such a city must have appeared to be sheer madness at the time of Nahum’s prophecy.
“God is jealous and the Lord revengeth” (verse 2) — Rather (as the English margin) God “very jealous and avenging is the Lord.” The Name of God (Hebrew, Yahweh) “He who Is” the Unchangeable, is thrice repeated, and thrice it is said of Him that He is an Avenger. It shows both the certainty and greatness of the vengeance, and that He who inflicts it, is the All-Holy Trinity, who have a care for the elect. God’s jealousy is twofold. It is an intense love, not bearing imperfections or unfaithfulness in that which It loves, and so chastening it; or not bearing the ill-dealings of those who would injure what It loves, and so destroying them. To Israel He had revealed Himself as “a jealous God, visiting iniquity but shewing mercy;” (Exodus 20:5-6) here, as jealous for His people against those who were purely His enemies and the enemies of His people (see Zechariah 1:14), and so His jealousy burns to their destruction, in that there is in them no good to be refined, but only evil to be consumed.
“Who can stand before His indignation?” (verse 6) — This question appeals to our own consciences, that we cannot. It anticipates the self-conviction at every day of God’s visitation, the forerunners of the lust. The word rendered “indignation” is reserved almost exclusively to denote the wrath of God. (Barnes Notes on the Whole Bible)
Note “Nahum’s contrasts” in verses 7 and 8. Hear him: “The Lord is good; a stronghold in the day of trouble.” Yes! Now the contrast: “But with an overrunning flood he will make an utter end of the place thereof, and darkness shall pursue his enemies.” In the one case, the Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble when nobody else wants you; in the other it is night sevenfold, following like an infinite beast of prey, the enemy of righteousness and light, truth and love. We have advanced nothing beyond this position taken up by the prophet. The God of the New Testament is as jealous as the God of the Old Testament, and the God revealed by our blessed and only Savior Christ Jesus is as loving in the Old Testament as in the New.
The Prophet here pursues the same subject; God’s vengeance, but expresses more clearly what might have been doubtful — that whatever strength there might be in the Assyrians, it could not resist the coming of God’s vengeance. For “thus saith Jehovah, Though they be quiet and also strong” — The Prophet intimates that though Nineveh promised to itself a tranquil state, because it was well fortified, and had a wide and large extent of empire, yet this thy peace, he says, or this thy confidence and security, shall not be an impediment, that the hand of God should not be extended to thee. Though, then, they be many or strong, etc.; for we can render the Hebrew “strong” to mean “many” but either would suit this place; for we understand the Prophet’s meaning to be, that all God’s enemies would be cut off, however secure they might be, while depending on their own strength and fortresses.
In verse 13, we discover that He confirms what the former verse contains — that God would now cease from his rigor; for he says, that the deliverance of this chosen people was nigh, when God would break down and reduce to nothing the tyranny of that empire, “they shall be cut down, when He (God) passes through. (Calvin)
This verse also teaches us that the people were not so subdued by the tyranny of their enemies, but that their deliverance was always in the hand and power of God. For how came it, that the Assyrians prevailed against the Israelites, and then subjugated the Jews, except that they were as a rod in the hand of God? So, Isaiah teaches us in the 10th chapter. Though they armed themselves, they were yet but as the weapons and arms of God, for they could not have made any movement, except the Lord had turned their course, wherever he pleased, as when one throws a javelin or a dart with his hand.
And so it is that when the Lord speaks terribly to the wicked, he speaks comfortably to the righteous. As sure as the word of God was in verse 12 whereby we read “Thus saith the Lord: though the ruler of many waters have thus ravaged and thus passed through, and I have afflicted thee, I will afflict thee no more. Now I will break his yoke from off thee.”
In essence, the worship of God’s people will no more be disturbed by the Assyrians for they (the enemy Assyrians) shall no more blaspheme Israel’s God, and boast of having licked up rivers with their feet. It is then that Judah will make a pleasing transition from temporal to spiritual deliverance at the feet of their Messiah, Jesus, who will soon appear on the mountains with the glad tidings of his kingdom and his love. In that day, the glory of the latter day, the Messiah will come to convert, or to destroy all of Israel’s foes. “Then thou shalt keep thy feast; for he will make thee an eternal excellency, a joy of many generations.” (Sutcliffe)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.