In Mark 10:17-30, we have this account of the rich young man coming to Jesus, seeking His guidance. We know that he was a young man according to Matthew’s account, Matthew 19:16-30. This young rich man has a question for Jesus.
“Good Teacher, what shall I do that I may inherit eternal life?”
Wouldn’t we all wish to ask the same question to Jesus, if at all possible? We are all looking for a simple answer for what we may be lacking in our life of dedication to Jesus. I certainly would love to have the simple facts in steps as A, B, C.
Jesus acknowledges this man’s reference to “Good Teacher” and states than no one is good, but only God, verse 18. Jesus is acknowledging here that He is God. He is divinity in the flesh. Jesus then instructs this rich man to obey the Law of Moses, the commandments contained therein. To which, the man replies that he has observed and obeyed these commandments from his youth, verse 19-20. Apparently, this rich man was very sincere in his faith and dedicated to the commandments of Moses. Jesus, of course, knows the heart of man, and it is stated that He looked at this rich young man and loved him.
Perhaps you notice the attraction that Jesus has for this man. There is just one problem with this man — his wealth. Jesus tells him: 1. To sell his possessions and to give them to the poor; 2. take up his cross; and 3. follow Jesus. Perhaps this man had the ability to be another apostle, had he complied with the instructions of Jesus. At the least he would have been a disciple or learner and follower of Jesus. You know that Jesus loves all people, but it seems that He had a special type of love for this rich young man.
We are all familiar with John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Jesus loves all the people of the world. We are His creation. However, it appears that Jesus has a special love for those who are seeking to do His will.
It is sad to think that this rich man walked away sorrowfully because he was not willing to listen to Jesus in giving his possessions to the poor. What a shame, an honest sincere man wanting to go to heaven but not willing to pay the price. One lesson we learn from this is that one may have the love from Jesus and still be lost.
The rich man walking away from Jesus indicates that he rejected the message of Christ. Christ has never forced Himself upon others. Jesus still loved the man although the man rejected Jesus. Do we expect that this man has a part in the kingdom of God? Jesus told His disciples that it is hard for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God, verses 23-25. Perhaps there are other things besides riches that interfere with our acceptance of the message of Christ. It is easy to put our trust in the material things of the world, and to lay up for ourselves for the future 20 or 30 years. We soon start trusting in ourselves, in who we are, who we associate with, our profitable businesses, our bank accounts, new homes, or whatever the case may be. Soon we have no place for God or Jesus.
The disciples are amazed and ask, “Who then can be saved?” verse 26.
We all have possessions and a certain level of wealth. Am I willing to give up my wealth to follow Jesus? Are you willing to do likewise? We all have homes to live in and ways to earn a living. Some drive new automobiles and many other luxuries of the world. Some drive older vehicles and live in homes in need of repairs. We here in the United States of America are among the wealthiest people of all the world. Most of us have all the modern conveniences like toilets inside the home, running water, hot and cold. We have central heat and air, television and computers, all types of electrical appliances and tools. Wow, we have a lot of possessions.
Jesus states that “all things are possible with God,” verse 27.
That it may appear that no one is able to qualify to enter the kingdom of God, but that God, Himself, will make it possible.
“But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin.” I John 1:7.
We all have problems in this life. There are temptations, circumstances, situations of life that try and test us. We must always remain faithful to Jesus and trust in His cleansing power to keep us justified with God. We trust in the power of Jesus before the throne of God to represent us to the Father.
Peter and the other disciples had given up everything in order to follow Jesus. Jesus tells them that they will be rewarded in this life a hundred-fold. That if they have lost family, they will receive a hundred-fold more family. This is, of course, speaking of a spiritual family we know as the church. So, we have thousands and thousands of brothers and sisters through our church families. Mark 10:29-30.
Jesus also states that there will be persecutions. Christianity is not a promise of a life of leisure and peace. Jesus expects us to take up our cross and follow Him. Jesus was crucified and suffered much pain in preparation for His death. Jesus also expects us to suffer and die for Him if necessary. All who live godly in Christ will suffer persecution. We don’t hear much talk about this. Christ expects us to give up anything in our lives that interferes with our faith, and to be willing to suffer and die if necessary for our faith. Each of the apostles, except for John, suffered a martyr’s death. Is there something that interferes with your relationship with God and Christ.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
