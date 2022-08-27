I can talk about money. It doesn’t bother me. I’m not intimidated by it. I don’t shy away from it. Money is just an inanimate object. Yet it is the currency of this world.
I suspect some people get nervous when I talk about money. Or maybe I should say, they get nervous when I talk about it before the offering at church.
It can be challenging for any pastor to ask his congregation for money. Some may interpret it as them trying to extract money from the flock for their own personal gain. However, since I receive no salary or payment from a church, I am free to talk about aspects of money that might be tough for others, such as tithing or the principles of sowing and reaping.
Anyway, as today’s title implies, I want to talk specifically about a giver’s heart. I feel qualified to write about it because I believe I have one.
I realized not everyone is wired like I am, so some may read this and ignore it. Some may read this and have trouble understanding. And, hopefully, some will read this and gain further insight or instruction as how to increase their giving across the board.
First, how would I define the heart of a giver?
I use this verse: “God is able to make all grace abound toward you, so that you, always having enough of everything, may abound to every good work” (2 Corinthians 9:8 (MEV]).
I don’t know about you, but I want to give to support any good work I hear about. Opening a soup kitchen to feed the poor? How can I help. Are you building a homeless shelter? How much do you need. You’re starting a ministry for unwanted pregnancy, alcohol or drug addicted adults, or single moms or dads? How can I help and how much do you need?
That’s how my heart responds. Unfortunately, my wallet and my time are not always in agreement. I want to give, but I don’t always have the means by which to do it.
So, I want to learn more about how to handle money. Maybe I should say, how to get more so I can give more. Consequently, I talk about money. And it makes some people uncomfortable. That’s not my goal.
My goal is to increase financially so I can have more to give. To learn how to get more, I am invoking a spiritual principle and that is sowing and reaping. However, in this case, it’s not something monetarily, it’s knowledge. As I sow seeds of what I have learned about money, I reap more knowledge and understanding of how to handle my finances.
That’s my goal; God’s goal for you, “… always having enough of everything, may abound to every good work” (2 Corinthians 9:8b (MEV]).
God wants you to have the heart of a giver.
However, I realize not everyone will think this way; many don’t even realize they can.
Some are so used to having so little that their focus is simply keeping their own head above water, as it were. That’s not how a giver thinks. They know Jesus said, “It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35 (MEV]).
Plus, there is a promise provided to those that will give: “But my God shall supply your every need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19 (MEV]).
As a giver, I never have to ask God to meet any need in my life. He has already said He would. That frees me up to not ever worry about getting my bills paid.
It also frees me to give. If I have a bill due in a couple of weeks, but I am compelled by the Lord to give to the poor or sow into a ministry, I can be confident that if He’s telling me to give, it will be returned to me beforehand.
Time and space limit me to share everything I know about the heart of a giver, but I wanted to communicate with you, Dear Reader, some insights I have gained over the years into the concept of giving. And why I tend to talk and write about money so much.
I’ll leave you with this thought in case you’re wondering why some have the heart of a giver.
Perhaps they are emulating their heavenly Father, “For God so loved the world, that he gave …” (John 3:16a).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
