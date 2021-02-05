By way of background information, we should note that there was great hatred between the Samaritans and the Jews. Our Lord’s road from Judea to Galilee lay through Samaria. The great Bible scholar Matthew Henry observed that our Lord Jesus is here under the common fatigue of travelers. Thus, we see that he was truly a man. Toil came in with sin; therefore Christ, having made himself a curse for us, submitted to it. Also, he purposefully travelled as a poor man, and went all his journeys on foot. Christ took the occasion to teach the Samaritan woman Divine things and he converted this woman, by showing her ignorance and sinfulness, and her need of a Savior. Amidst their conversation about water, Christ reveals to this woman the graces of the Spirit, and his comforts, satisfy the thirsting soul, that knows its own nature and necessity. What Jesus said figuratively, she took literally. Following a thoughtful review of moral conscience, the woman acknowledged Christ to be a prophet.
“I know that Messiah cometh” — As the Samaritans acknowledged the five books of Moses, so they expected, also, the coming of the Messiah. (Barnes Notes)
“Yet no man said” — Our Lord’s disciples were awed by his majesty and knew that he must have sufficient reasons to induce him to act a part to which he was not at all accustomed. On a personal note, God always has a purpose for even the oddest things, humanly speaking, that he does.
“But he said unto them, I have meat to eat that ye know not.” (verse 32) — In John 4:34, below, Jesus explained that the “meat” here mentioned was “to do the will of him who sent” Jesus. Christ’s notice of the approaching multitude had not been shared by or revealed to the apostles; and, of course, they misconstrued his words, taking them literally, as the next verse shows.
“The disciples therefore said one to another, Hath any man brought him ought to eat?” (verse 33) — In a Samaritan village, there was indeed slight likelihood that anyone might have brought food to Jesus; but the disciples were struggling with a literal understanding of Jesus’ words, and the possible solution they suggested was as good as any. Jesus helped them to understand.
“Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of him that sent me, and to finish his work.” (verse 34) — Jesus had not, as yet, received any food at all; but the amazing responsiveness of the woman at the well had triggered an opportunity to convert a whole city, moving at that very moment upon the Lord and his disciples; and the satisfaction of his physical hunger would have to wait, despite the His own weariness.
Consequently, “said unto the woman, Now we believe, not because of thy saying: for we have heard him ourselves.”
In the humble words of the biblical scholar John Gill, “not only externally with their bodily ears, but internally, having ears given them to hear, so as to understand what he said; to mix it with faith, and receive it in love; to feel the power of it in their hearts, and taste the sweetness of it, and be nourished by it; and so as to distinguish his voice from another’s, as Christ’s true sheep are capable of.”
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
